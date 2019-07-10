Guaranteed Rate : Companies Breaks 15 Company Records with Exceptional June Production Volume

CHICAGO, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Companies, one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the nation, announces 15 new company milestones—breaking its monthly total locked volume for the fourth consecutive month in June.

"100 percent of the credit goes to the amazing team we have at Guaranteed Rate. The employees are truly the best of the best and it is just a pleasure to come into work every day and work with such amazing people," said Victor Ciardelli, Founder and CEO of Guaranteed Rate. "I want to thank all of our customers and mortgage partners for trusting us with their mortgage needs."

During June, the Company broke its record of total locked volume with $5.31 Billion earned across more than 15,000 units. Within this time period, the Company also broke its record for total locked volume earned in a one-week and one-day time period.

Since 2000, Guaranteed Rate has delivered competitive pricing and unmatched expertise from its top-producing loan officers, helping thousands of customers move into their dream homes. The company introduced the market's first Digital Mortgage, creating an easy-to-understand, transparent loan process, which has led to an industry-leading customer satisfaction rating and exponential growth.

