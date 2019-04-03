Guaranteed Rate Companies Sets Record For All-time High; Funds $3.46 Billion in Locked Volume in March

Chicago, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO, Ill., April 2, 2019 – Guaranteed Rate, one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the nation, celebrates a record-breaking March, positioning the company to have its largest year in total loan volume in 2019.



“We’re off to an incredible start this year. By working fast, working smart and always putting the customer first, we’ve set another amazing record this past month,” said Guaranteed Rate founder and CEO Victor Ciardelli, “I’m constantly amazed by how much we can do together as a team.”

Guaranteed Rate heads into Q2 by achieving the highest grossing single-month total lock volume with $3.46 billion. This surpasses the previous record of $3.375 billion from May of 2018. The March production total exceeded last year’s March figure by $714 million.

In 2018, the company had one of its most successful years, funding nearly $19.2 billion in total loan volume.

This announcement comes as Guaranteed Rate leads the Scotsman Guide 2018 rankings, having more “Top Originators” than any other mortgage lender for the seventh consecutive year.

Since 2000, Guaranteed Rate has delivered competitive pricing, mortgage products and unmatched expertise from its top-producing loan officers, helping thousands of customers move into their dream homes. The Company introduced the market’s first Digital Mortgage, creating an easy-to-understand, transparent loan process, which has led to an industry-leading customer satisfaction rating and exponential growth.

For more information, visit: https://www.rate.com/.

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

Guaranteed Rate is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the Company has more than 4,000 employees in nearly 330 offices across the U.S. and Washington, D.C., and is licensed in all 50 states. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded more than $19 billion in 2018. The Company has cemented itself as the Home Purchase Experts® by introducing innovative technology, such as the world's first Digital Mortgage, offering low rates within an easy-to-understand mortgage process and by delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. Honors and awards include: “Top Lender for Online Service” for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2017; Top Lender 2016, 2017 and 2018 by Chicago Agent magazine; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Overall Online Lender and Best Lender for FHA Refinance by NerdWallet in 2018. Visit rate.com for more information.

