Guaranteed Rate’s Yellow Brick Road Revolutionizes Daily Work of Mortgage Teams

CHICAGO, September 27, 2018 – Guaranteed Rate, one of the nation’s largest retail mortgage lenders, has completely overhauled its mortgage production management tool, the Yellow Brick Road (YBR) to entirely change the way loans are now processed. The YBR system manages daily workflow, monitors the performance of teams, and removes the paper-based process teams had to contend with before its launch so that the customer and employee experience is significantly enhanced and more efficient.

“This is our most important technology platform since we introduced the country’s first online mortgage,” said Martin Logan, Chief Information Officer for Guaranteed Rate. “Imagine coming in every day and knowing your to do list was already created and prioritized for you. From the creation of work queues and dashboards to easy loan profile snapshots to avoid our team’s dependency for “status”, the platform was built to process loans by the very people that do it every day.”

The key enhancements to YBR include:

Queues and Dashboards —Loan officers and PODs know exactly what’s on their plate with tasks already prioritized.

—Loan officers and PODs know exactly what’s on their plate with tasks already prioritized. Loan Profiles —With one click, instantly answer the question, “What’s the status?” with a loan profile and easy monitoring of its status without disrupting a team’s workflow.

—With one click, instantly answer the question, “What’s the status?” with a loan profile and easy monitoring of its status without disrupting a team’s workflow. Performance Monitoring —Size up team performance at every step of the loan’s lifecycle and instantly diagnose any bottlenecks.

—Size up team performance at every step of the loan’s lifecycle and instantly diagnose any bottlenecks. Team Transparency—Access automated checklists and underwriting approvals and always keep your team on the same page with shared task lists.

According to Logan, the upgrade provides tremendous benefits. “YBR provides greater transparency so that everyone can see exactly what’s been accomplished and what work will be the highest value to complete next.”

“YBR 3 allows me to look at my pipeline and gather real-time status on every file,” said Larry Steinway, Branch Manager and Senior Vice President of Mortgage Lending. “More specifically it allows me as a Loan Officer to deliver updates to my borrowers and business partners about what is going on with their file without having to wait or interrupt one of my POD members. This really increases our overall efficiency.”

“It is truly a gamechanger management tool opening up a whole new level of efficiency and organization in my day-to-day tasks as a Loan Coordinator. The various systems and dashboards within this pipeline management tool allow for real-time updates for loans in process and contains organizational aspects that make the mortgage process smoother for our borrowers, clients, and employees,” said Bob Ligon, a Senior Processor at Guaranteed Rate.

Guaranteed Rate is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the Company has approximately 210 offices across the U.S. and Washington, D.C., and is licensed in all 50 states. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded nearly $19 billion in loans in 2017 alone. The Company has become the Home Purchase Experts® by introducing the world's first Digital Mortgage technology and offering low rate, low fee mortgages through an easy-to-understand process and unparalleled customer service. In 2017, Guaranteed Rate launched Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY), a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. Guaranteed Rate won an American Business Award for its Digital Mortgage technology in 2016, ranked No. 1 in Scotsman Guide's Top Mortgage Lenders 2016, was chosen as Top Lender 2016 and 2017 by Chicago Agent magazine, made the Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list seven of the past eight years, and was named Best Overall Online Lender and Best Lender for FHA Refinance by NerdWallet in 2018. Visit rate.com for more information.

