Guaranty Bancorp : Alison Bruce of E. Corinth Joins Senior Management Team

Woodsville, NH: August 23, 2018] James E. Graham, President and Chief Executive Officer of Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank announced the addition of Alison Bruce of East Corinth, VT to the bank's Senior Management team.

Alison was hired as Vice President and Compliance and Risk Specialist and will take over the duties of Vice President and Compliance Officer Wendy Hazlett when Wendy retires at the end of 2019.

Alison joins WGSB from Ledyard Bank, where she was Senior Vice President and Senior Operations Officer. Professionally, she has been a banker for nearly twenty years. Specializing in compliance and risk management, she has held many retail banking positions along the way, including teller, CSR, and branch manager. She is a graduate of Community College of Vermont and Stonier Graduate School of Banking, and earned a Leadership Certificate from the Wharton School of Business at University of Pennsylvania. She attended many compliance and risk schools and conferences, and holds a Certified Regulatory Compliance Officer certificate from the Institute of Certified Bankers and a Certified Community Bank Compliance Officer certification from the Independent Community Bankers Association. She is also a member of the Waits River Valley School Board in East Corinth.

"While compliance work is done mostly behind-the-scenes, Alison's front-line experience, working directly with customers, is a real asset to her and will help the bank continue to meet changing regulations, while having the least impact on customers and staff," said Graham.