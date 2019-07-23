Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Guaranty Bancshares : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 08:50am EDT

ADDISON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY), the holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., today reported financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019. The company's net income available to common shareholders was $6.0 million, or $0.52 per basic share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.45 per basic share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and $4.6 million, or $0.41 per basic share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. In addition to increased net income, earnings per basic share during the second quarter of 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, were impacted by our repurchase of 463,717 shares of common stock between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019. Return on average assets and average equity for the second quarter of 2019 were 1.05% and 9.97%, respectively, compared to 0.94% and 9.11%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2019 and 0.90% and 8.58%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2018.

'We are pleased with our financial results in the second quarter as we continue to build scale in all of our markets and execute on our strategic focus of improving net interest margin and efficiencies throughout the Company. While loan growth has slowed somewhat in recent quarters, we continue to build strong relationships with high quality borrowers, which has also contributed to our strong core deposit growth. We will continue to execute on our stock repurchase plan when we see our stock valuation as attractive and representing a good long-term value for our stakeholders,' commented Ty Abston, the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The company's growth in net earnings in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to the second quarter of 2018, was primarily attributable to an increase in net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, of $2.8 million. This was partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $1.3 million, of which $904,000 was due to increased employee compensation and benefits and $431,000 to occupancy expenses. The increase in employee compensation and benefits resulted from our acquisition of Westbound Bank on June 1, 2018, and from an increase of 16 full-time equivalent employees, from 449 as of June 30, 2018 to 465 as of June 30, 2019, in order to continue growing our two de novo locations in Austin and Fort Worth, Texas, as well other employees that were added to support operational growth. The increase in occupancy expense from the second quarter of 2018 resulted primarily from new locations in Austin and Addison, Texas, as well as our new corporate offices in Addison.

Net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, in the second quarter of 2019 and 2018 was $19.3 million and $16.5 million, respectively, an increase of $2.8 million, or 17.18%. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2019 and 2018 was 3.61% and 3.44%, respectively. Net interest income and net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, were $19.3 million and 3.61%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2019. Our net interest income was positively affected by achieving higher increases in loan yields than for deposit costs. During the period, our loan yield increased from 5.00% as of June 30, 2018 to 5.39% as of June 30, 2019, a change of 39 basis points, while our interest bearing deposit costs increased from 1.25% to 1.56% during the same period, a change of 31 basis points. Net interest margin declined from 3.64% in the first quarter of 2019 to 3.61% in the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to recognition of $213,107 in interest income during the first quarter for two non-accrual loans that was unexpectedly paid off in full, thus increasing the average loan yield earned during the first quarter of 2019 by 0.05%.

The provision for loan losses was $575,000 in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $575,000 in the first quarter of 2019 and $650,000 in the second quarter of 2018. The provision for loan losses is primarily reflective of organic growth during the respective periods. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans were 0.64% at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.31% at March 31, 2019, and 0.76% at June 30, 2018. The increase in nonperforming loans from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2019 results primarily from three Small Business Administration (SBA) partially guaranteed loans with combined book balances of $5.8 million as of June 30, 2019 that were acquired from Westbound Bank in June 2018 and for which we are currently in the process of foreclosing and liquidating the underlying collateral. Excluding these partially SBA guaranteed loans, for which we expect minimal losses, non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans at June 30, 2019 would be 0.29%.

Noninterest income increased $194,000, or 4.95%, in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $3.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase from the same quarter in 2018 was due primarily to a $198,000, or 22.7%, increase in merchant and debit card fees and a $55,000, or 14.5%, increase in fiduciary income, which were partially offset by a decrease in other non-interest income of $143,000, or 15.9%, resulting from a one-time sales-tax refund from our core processing vendor that was received during the second quarter of 2018.

Noninterest income increased $548,000, or 15.38%, to $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $3.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in the gain on sale of loans of $206,000, or 43.19% from the prior quarter, an increase of $110,000, or 11.4%, in merchant and debit card fees and an increase of $165,000, or 28.0% in other noninterest income. The increase in other noninterest income was due primarily to a $263,000 servicing asset adjustment that reduced noninterest income in the prior quarter and an $86,000 increase in mortgage loan origination and fee income during the second quarter of 2019.

Noninterest expense increased $1.3 million, or 9.42%, in the second quarter of 2019, compared to the second quarter of 2018. The increase in noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2019 was primarily driven by an increase in employee compensation and benefits expense to $8.7 million, up $904,000 from the same quarter of the prior year due in part to the Westbound acquisition on June 1, 2018 and to additional employees at our two de novo locations in Austin and Fort Worth, Texas. Occupancy expenses also increased $431,000, from $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2018, to $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in occupancy expense resulted primarily from relocating into a new permanent location in Austin, as well as a new location and corporate offices in Addison, Texas. The company's efficiency ratio in the second quarter of 2019 was 65.74%, compared to 68.88% in the same quarter last year.

Noninterest expense decreased $76,000, or 0.49%, in the second quarter of 2019 to $15.4 million, compared to $15.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a $293,000, or 3.26% decrease in employee compensation and benefits in the current quarter, which was partially offset by a $107,000 increase in FDIC insurance assessment fees from $33,000 in the previous quarter to $140,000 in the second quarter of 2019. The company's efficiency ratio in the second quarter of 2019 was 65.74%, compared to 68.55% in the prior quarter.

Consolidated assets for the company totaled $2.33 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $2.31 billion at March 31, 2019, and $2.24 billion at June 30, 2018. Gross loans increased 2.30%, or $38.1 million, to $1.69 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to loans of $1.66 billion at March 31, 2019. Gross loans increased 6.30%, or $100.4 million, from $1.59 billion at June 30, 2018. Deposits increased by 1.11%, or $21.7 million, to $1.98 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $1.96 billion at March 31, 2019. Total deposits increased 7.33%, or $135.6 million, from $1.85 billion at June 30, 2018. Increases in gross loans and deposits during these periods resulted from organic growth. Shareholders' equity totaled $250.1 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $250.3 million at March 31, 2019 and $239.7 million at June 30, 2018. The decrease from the previous quarter resulted primarily from repurchases of common stock and payment of dividends, partially offset by increases in operating earnings. The increases from the second quarter of 2018 were primarily the result of operating earnings, partially offset by the repurchase of common stock and payment of dividends during the period.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

As of

2019

2018

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

34,823

$

40,915

$

44,471

$

38,483

$

37,944

Federal funds sold

46,450

58,000

20,275

10,700

56,850

Interest-bearing deposits

11,162

9,389

6,764

4,868

4,186

Total cash and cash equivalents

92,435

108,304

71,510

54,051

98,980

Securities available for sale

228,714

236,979

232,975

232,378

243,490

Securities held to maturity

158,915

160,980

163,164

164,839

167,239

Loans held for sale

4,052

1,222

1,795

826

1,731

Loans, net

1,678,705

1,640,979

1,645,444

1,638,149

1,580,441

Accrued interest receivable

9,098

8,245

9,292

7,760

8,667

Premises and equipment, net

52,606

52,378

52,227

52,660

53,396

Other real estate owned

535

632

751

1,783

1,926

Cash surrender value of life insurance

34,039

26,458

26,301

25,747

25,590

Deferred tax asset

1,047

2,167

3,209

3,237

2,902

Core deposit intangible, net

4,279

4,493

4,706

4,919

5,133

Goodwill

32,160

32,160

32,160

32,160

32,019

Other assets

36,042

33,994

23,436

24,071

23,126

Total assets

$

2,332,627

$

2,308,991

$

2,266,970

$

2,242,580

$

2,244,640

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits

Noninterest-bearing

$

498,349

$

490,206

$

489,789

$

479,405

$

464,236

Interest-bearing

1,485,641

1,472,095

1,381,691

1,357,934

1,384,189

Total deposits

1,983,990

1,962,301

1,871,480

1,837,339

1,848,425

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

10,814

11,542

12,228

11,107

12,588

Accrued interest and other liabilities

24,265

22,397

10,733

10,187

9,515

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

52,127

50,131

115,136

129,140

120,644

Subordinated debentures

11,310

12,310

12,810

12,810

13,810

Total liabilities

2,082,506

2,058,681

2,022,387

2,000,583

2,004,982

Total shareholders' equity

250,121

250,310

244,583

241,997

239,658

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,332,627

$

2,308,991

$

2,266,970

$

2,242,580

$

2,244,640

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Quarter Ended

2019

2018

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

INCOME STATEMENTS

Interest income

$

25,553

$

25,307

$

24,719

$

23,675

$

21,026

Interest expense

6,267

6,300

5,863

5,446

4,567

Net interest income

19,286

19,007

18,856

18,229

16,459

Provision for loan losses

575

575

500

500

650

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

18,711

18,432

18,356

17,729

15,809

Noninterest income

4,110

3,562

4,173

3,549

3,916

Noninterest expense

15,394

15,470

14,544

15,027

14,069

Income before income taxes

7,427

6,524

7,985

6,251

5,656

Income tax provision

1,384

1,187

1,473

1,160

1,022

Net earnings

$

6,043

$

5,337

$

6,512

$

5,091

$

4,634

PER COMMON SHARE DATA

Earnings per common share, basic

$

0.52

$

0.45

$

0.55

$

0.43

$

0.41

Earnings per common share, diluted

0.52

0.45

0.55

0.42

0.41

Cash dividends per common share

0.17

0.17

0.17

0.15

0.14

Book value per common share - end of quarter

21.64

21.21

20.68

20.23

20.04

Tangible book value per common share - end of quarter(1)

18.48

18.10

17.56

17.13

16.81

Common shares outstanding - end of quarter

11,560,058

11,803,786

11,829,868

11,964,472

11,960,772

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic

11,659,513

11,815,966

11,888,817

11,962,654

11,327,363

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted

11,730,058

11,859,458

11,951,271

12,033,434

11,440,103

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.05

%

0.94

%

1.15

%

0.91

%

0.90

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

9.97

9.11

10.67

8.39

8.58

Net interest margin (annualized)(2)

3.61

3.64

3.58

3.51

3.44

Efficiency ratio(3)

65.74

68.55

63.16

69.00

68.88

(1) See Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures table.

(2) Net interest margin represents the annualized net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) The efficiency ratio was calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains or losses. Taxes are not part of this calculation.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

As of

2019

2018

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION

Commercial and industrial

$

286,190

$

246,176

$

261,779

$

248,758

$

234,396

Real estate:

Construction and development

231,167

250,852

237,503

229,307

211,745

Commercial real estate

592,945

581,926

582,519

599,153

570,448

Farmland

71,009

72,274

67,845

65,209

68,272

1-4 family residential

391,789

390,618

393,067

392,456

392,940

Multi-family residential

44,699

37,430

38,386

38,523

39,023

Consumer

56,099

56,158

54,777

53,947

52,949

Agricultural

19,721

19,994

23,277

24,184

23,362

Overdrafts

228

275

382

326

339

Total loans(1)(2)

$

1,693,847

$

1,655,703

$

1,659,535

$

1,651,863

$

1,593,474

Quarter Ended

2019

2018

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

Balance at beginning of period

$

15,190

$

14,651

$

14,441

$

13,890

$

13,375

Loans charged-off

(87

)

(78

)

(507

)

(94

)

(201

)

Recoveries

65

42

217

145

66

Provision for loan losses

575

575

500

500

650

Balance at end of period

$

15,743

$

15,190

$

14,651

$

14,441

$

13,890

Allowance for loan losses / period-end loans

0.93

%

0.92

%

0.88

%

0.87

%

0.87

%

Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans

163.2

419.2

248.7

166.8

162.3

Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized)

0.01

0.01

0.07

(0.01

)

0.04

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS

Non-accrual loans (3)

$

9,645

$

3,624

$

5,891

$

8,657

$

8,557

Other real estate owned

535

632

751

1,783

1,926

Repossessed assets owned

612

948

971

986

1,624

Total non-performing assets

$

10,792

$

5,204

$

7,613

$

11,426

$

12,107

Non-performing assets as a percentage of:

Total loans(1)(3)

0.64

%

0.31

%

0.46

%

0.69

%

0.76

%

Total assets

0.46

0.23

0.34

0.51

0.54

Restructured loans-nonaccrual

$

486

$

487

$

335

$

-

$

-

Restructured loans-accruing

671

671

861

727

737

(1) Excludes outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $4.1 million, $1.2 million, $1.8 million, $826,000, and $1.7 million as of June 30 and March 31, 2019, and December 31, September 30, and June 30, 2018, respectively.

(2) Excludes deferred loan fees of $601,000, $466,000, $560,000, $727,000, and $857,000 as of June 30 and March 31, 2019, and December 31, September 30, and June 30, 2018, respectively.

(3) Restructured loans-nonaccrual are included in nonaccrual loans which are a component of nonperforming loans.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Quarter Ended

2019

2018

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

NONINTEREST INCOME

Service charges

$

889

$

826

$

939

$

921

$

852

Net realized gain (loss) on securities transactions

(22

)

-

-

1

(51

)

Net realized gain on sale of loans

683

477

437

637

678

Fiduciary income

434

425

408

402

379

Bank-owned life insurance income

155

158

152

157

135

Merchant and debit card fees

1,069

959

1,005

937

871

Loan processing fee income

148

128

131

158

155

Other noninterest income

754

589

1,101

336

897

Total noninterest income

$

4,110

$

3,562

$

4,173

$

3,549

$

3,916

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Employee compensation and benefits

$

8,693

$

8,986

$

8,399

$

8,156

$

7,789

Occupancy expenses

2,437

2,451

2,322

2,217

2,006

Legal and professional fees

687

626

531

948

1,033

Software and technology

772

782

653

636

657

Amortization

349

349

347

349

275

Director and committee fees

226

239

227

255

268

Advertising and promotions

422

385

416

335

380

ATM and debit card expense

292

278

270

289

259

Telecommunication expense

169

174

173

170

154

FDIC insurance assessment fees

140

33

146

164

159

Other noninterest expense

1,207

1,167

1,060

1,508

1,089

Total noninterest expense

$

15,394

$

15,470

$

14,544

$

15,027

$

14,069

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Average

Outstanding

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Outstanding

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/ Rate

ASSETS

Interest-earnings assets:

Total loans(1)

$

1,681,043

$

22,581

5.39

%

$

1,464,724

$

18,242

5.00

%

Securities available for sale

233,196

1,471

2.53

248,422

1,492

2.41

Securities held to maturity

160,108

1,013

2.54

168,948

1,038

2.46

Nonmarketable equity securities

12,180

139

4.58

8,588

97

4.53

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

56,863

349

2.46

30,340

157

2.08

Total interest-earning assets

2,143,390

25,553

4.78

1,921,022

21,026

4.39

Allowance for loan losses

(15,448

)

(13,671

)

Noninterest-earnings assets

186,686

147,812

Total assets

$

2,314,628

$

2,055,163

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing deposits

$

1,464,464

$

5,704

1.56

%

$

1,286,308

$

4,004

1.25

%

Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased

62,403

381

2.45

86,228

374

1.74

Subordinated debentures

12,491

173

5.56

13,810

176

5.11

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

10,521

9

0.34

14,043

13

0.37

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,549,879

6,267

1.62

1,400,389

4,567

1.31

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

Noninterest-bearing deposits

503,347

431,709

Accrued interest and other liabilities

21,001

7,034

Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

524,348

438,743

Shareholders' equity

240,401

216,031

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,314,628

$

2,055,163

Net interest rate spread(2)

3.16

%

3.08

%

Net interest income

$

19,286

$

16,459

Net interest margin(3)

3.61

%

3.44

%

(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $1.2 million and $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Average

Outstanding

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Outstanding

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/ Rate

ASSETS

Interest-earnings assets:

Total loans(1)

$

1,666,407

$

44,825

5.42

%

$

1,415,000

$

34,498

4.92

%

Securities available for sale

233,409

3,001

2.59

243,356

2,934

2.43

Securities held to maturity

161,109

2,041

2.55

170,803

2,099

2.48

Nonmarketable equity securities

12,154

309

5.13

8,051

186

4.66

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

57,051

684

2.42

36,907

347

1.90

Total interest-earning assets

2,130,130

50,860

4.81

1,874,117

40,064

4.31

Allowance for loan losses

(15,178

)

(13,332

)

Noninterest-earning assets

187,795

145,093

Total assets

$

2,302,747

$

2,005,878

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing deposits

$

1,461,379

$

11,377

1.57

%

$

1,271,225

$

7,278

1.15

%

Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased

68,517

828

2.44

73,176

588

1.62

Subordinated debentures

12,401

342

5.56

13,810

343

5.01

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

10,792

20

0.37

12,839

24

0.38

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,553,089

12,567

1.63

1,371,050

8,233

1.21

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

Noninterest-bearing deposits

489,694

416,114

Accrued interest and other liabilities

20,950

6,316

Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

510,644

422,430

Shareholders' equity

239,014

212,398

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,302,747

$

2,005,878

Net interest rate spread(2)

3.18

%

3.10

%

Net interest income

$

38,293

$

31,831

Net interest margin(3)

3.63

%

3.43

%

(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $1.9 million and $1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

As of

2019

2018

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

Total shareholders' equity

$

250,121

$

250,310

$

244,583

$

241,997

$

239,658

Adjustments:

Goodwill

(32,160

)

(32,160

)

(32,160

)

(32,160

)

(32,019

)

Core deposit intangible

(4,279

)

(4,493

)

(4,706

)

(4,919

)

(5,133

)

Total tangible common equity

$

213,682

$

213,657

$

207,717

$

204,918

$

202,506

Common shares outstanding - end of quarter(1)

11,560,058

11,803,786

11,829,868

11,964,472

11,960,772

Book value per common share

$

21.64

$

21.21

$

20.68

$

20.23

$

20.04

Tangible book value per common share

18.48

18.10

17.56

17.13

16.93

(1) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including 'tangible book value per share' are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as 'non-GAAP financial measures.' We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

About Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts commercial banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. As one of the oldest regional community banks in Texas, Guaranty Bank & Trust provides its customers with a full array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking products and services, as well as mortgage, trust, and wealth management products and services. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 30 banking locations across 24 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, greater Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. Visit www.gnty.comfor more information.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our results of operations, financial condition and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as 'may,' 'should,' 'could,' 'predict,' 'potential,' 'believe,' 'will likely result,' 'expect,' 'continue,' 'will,' 'anticipate,' 'seek,' 'estimate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'projection,' 'would' and 'outlook,' or the negative version of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the 'Risk Factors' referenced in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in our reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), and the following factors: business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within our current and future geographic market areas; economic, market, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with our business; the composition of our loan portfolio, including deteriorating asset quality and higher loan charge-offs; the laws and regulations applicable to our business; our ability to achieve organic loan and deposit growth and the composition of such growth; increased competition in the financial services industry, nationally, regionally or locally; our ability to maintain our historical earnings trends; our ability to raise additional capital to execute our business plan; acquisitions and integrations of acquired businesses; systems failures or interruptions involving our information technology and telecommunications systems or third-party servicers; the composition of our management team and our ability to attract and retain key personnel; the fiscal position of the U.S. federal government and the soundness of other financial institutions; and the amount of nonperforming and classified assets we hold. We can give no assurance that any goal or plan or expectation set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and we do not intend, and assume no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005267/en/

Cappy Payne
Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(888) 572-9881
investors@gnty.com

Source: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

Disclaimer

Guaranty Bancshares Inc. published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 12:49:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:06aCECO ENVIRONMENTAL : reg; Wins Order To Remove Contaminants From 24 Million Barrels Of Seepage Water Per Year
PR
09:06aFree Prep Now Available for Aspiring Teachers
PR
09:06aAFCON : Getting the Axe
AQ
09:06aPING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : introduces doctor's AI assistant to Singapore
PR
09:06aSKECHERS : Shaq by Skechers Launches Basketball Footwear for Kids
BU
09:06aUken Games Provides Hyper Relevant Experiences for Users, Driving Loyalty and Monetization Using Swrve
BU
09:06aSTATE STREET : Charles River and MarketAxess Expand Collaboration for Trading Connectivity Across Global Credit Markets
BU
09:06aReady to Scale, Eos Energy Storage Adds New Leadership
BU
09:06aTrue Alliance Slashes Backup Cost and Complexity With Cohesity and AWS
BU
09:06aIEEE : Update of the International Roadmap for Devices and Systems (IRDSTM) Sets Course for Computer and Electronics Industry Growth
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Trump agrees to prompt responses to license requests for Huawei sales
2UBS GROUP : Diversity helps UBS defy banking gloom with profit rise
3STOXX EUROPE 600 : Carmakers drive Europe higher, Johnson batters sterling
4BP PLC : COMMODITIES REPORT : BP Boosts Bet on Biofuels
5CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Cuts 2019 Outlook on Global Car Production Slump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group