Guaranty Bancshares : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ADDISON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY), the holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., today reported financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019. The company's net income available to common shareholders was $6.0 million, or $0.52 per basic share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.45 per basic share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and $4.6 million, or $0.41 per basic share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. In addition to increased net income, earnings per basic share during the second quarter of 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, were impacted by our repurchase of 463,717 shares of common stock between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019. Return on average assets and average equity for the second quarter of 2019 were 1.05% and 9.97%, respectively, compared to 0.94% and 9.11%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2019 and 0.90% and 8.58%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2018. 'We are pleased with our financial results in the second quarter as we continue to build scale in all of our markets and execute on our strategic focus of improving net interest margin and efficiencies throughout the Company. While loan growth has slowed somewhat in recent quarters, we continue to build strong relationships with high quality borrowers, which has also contributed to our strong core deposit growth. We will continue to execute on our stock repurchase plan when we see our stock valuation as attractive and representing a good long-term value for our stakeholders,' commented Ty Abston, the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The company's growth in net earnings in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to the second quarter of 2018, was primarily attributable to an increase in net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, of $2.8 million. This was partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $1.3 million, of which $904,000 was due to increased employee compensation and benefits and $431,000 to occupancy expenses. The increase in employee compensation and benefits resulted from our acquisition of Westbound Bank on June 1, 2018, and from an increase of 16 full-time equivalent employees, from 449 as of June 30, 2018 to 465 as of June 30, 2019, in order to continue growing our two de novo locations in Austin and Fort Worth, Texas, as well other employees that were added to support operational growth. The increase in occupancy expense from the second quarter of 2018 resulted primarily from new locations in Austin and Addison, Texas, as well as our new corporate offices in Addison. Net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, in the second quarter of 2019 and 2018 was $19.3 million and $16.5 million, respectively, an increase of $2.8 million, or 17.18%. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2019 and 2018 was 3.61% and 3.44%, respectively. Net interest income and net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, were $19.3 million and 3.61%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2019. Our net interest income was positively affected by achieving higher increases in loan yields than for deposit costs. During the period, our loan yield increased from 5.00% as of June 30, 2018 to 5.39% as of June 30, 2019, a change of 39 basis points, while our interest bearing deposit costs increased from 1.25% to 1.56% during the same period, a change of 31 basis points. Net interest margin declined from 3.64% in the first quarter of 2019 to 3.61% in the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to recognition of $213,107 in interest income during the first quarter for two non-accrual loans that was unexpectedly paid off in full, thus increasing the average loan yield earned during the first quarter of 2019 by 0.05%. The provision for loan losses was $575,000 in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $575,000 in the first quarter of 2019 and $650,000 in the second quarter of 2018. The provision for loan losses is primarily reflective of organic growth during the respective periods. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans were 0.64% at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.31% at March 31, 2019, and 0.76% at June 30, 2018. The increase in nonperforming loans from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2019 results primarily from three Small Business Administration (SBA) partially guaranteed loans with combined book balances of $5.8 million as of June 30, 2019 that were acquired from Westbound Bank in June 2018 and for which we are currently in the process of foreclosing and liquidating the underlying collateral. Excluding these partially SBA guaranteed loans, for which we expect minimal losses, non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans at June 30, 2019 would be 0.29%. Noninterest income increased $194,000, or 4.95%, in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $3.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase from the same quarter in 2018 was due primarily to a $198,000, or 22.7%, increase in merchant and debit card fees and a $55,000, or 14.5%, increase in fiduciary income, which were partially offset by a decrease in other non-interest income of $143,000, or 15.9%, resulting from a one-time sales-tax refund from our core processing vendor that was received during the second quarter of 2018. Noninterest income increased $548,000, or 15.38%, to $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $3.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in the gain on sale of loans of $206,000, or 43.19% from the prior quarter, an increase of $110,000, or 11.4%, in merchant and debit card fees and an increase of $165,000, or 28.0% in other noninterest income. The increase in other noninterest income was due primarily to a $263,000 servicing asset adjustment that reduced noninterest income in the prior quarter and an $86,000 increase in mortgage loan origination and fee income during the second quarter of 2019. Noninterest expense increased $1.3 million, or 9.42%, in the second quarter of 2019, compared to the second quarter of 2018. The increase in noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2019 was primarily driven by an increase in employee compensation and benefits expense to $8.7 million, up $904,000 from the same quarter of the prior year due in part to the Westbound acquisition on June 1, 2018 and to additional employees at our two de novo locations in Austin and Fort Worth, Texas. Occupancy expenses also increased $431,000, from $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2018, to $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in occupancy expense resulted primarily from relocating into a new permanent location in Austin, as well as a new location and corporate offices in Addison, Texas. The company's efficiency ratio in the second quarter of 2019 was 65.74%, compared to 68.88% in the same quarter last year. Noninterest expense decreased $76,000, or 0.49%, in the second quarter of 2019 to $15.4 million, compared to $15.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a $293,000, or 3.26% decrease in employee compensation and benefits in the current quarter, which was partially offset by a $107,000 increase in FDIC insurance assessment fees from $33,000 in the previous quarter to $140,000 in the second quarter of 2019. The company's efficiency ratio in the second quarter of 2019 was 65.74%, compared to 68.55% in the prior quarter. Consolidated assets for the company totaled $2.33 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $2.31 billion at March 31, 2019, and $2.24 billion at June 30, 2018. Gross loans increased 2.30%, or $38.1 million, to $1.69 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to loans of $1.66 billion at March 31, 2019. Gross loans increased 6.30%, or $100.4 million, from $1.59 billion at June 30, 2018. Deposits increased by 1.11%, or $21.7 million, to $1.98 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $1.96 billion at March 31, 2019. Total deposits increased 7.33%, or $135.6 million, from $1.85 billion at June 30, 2018. Increases in gross loans and deposits during these periods resulted from organic growth. Shareholders' equity totaled $250.1 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $250.3 million at March 31, 2019 and $239.7 million at June 30, 2018. The decrease from the previous quarter resulted primarily from repurchases of common stock and payment of dividends, partially offset by increases in operating earnings. The increases from the second quarter of 2018 were primarily the result of operating earnings, partially offset by the repurchase of common stock and payment of dividends during the period. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) As of 2019 2018 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 34,823 $ 40,915 $ 44,471 $ 38,483 $ 37,944 Federal funds sold 46,450 58,000 20,275 10,700 56,850 Interest-bearing deposits 11,162 9,389 6,764 4,868 4,186 Total cash and cash equivalents 92,435 108,304 71,510 54,051 98,980 Securities available for sale 228,714 236,979 232,975 232,378 243,490 Securities held to maturity 158,915 160,980 163,164 164,839 167,239 Loans held for sale 4,052 1,222 1,795 826 1,731 Loans, net 1,678,705 1,640,979 1,645,444 1,638,149 1,580,441 Accrued interest receivable 9,098 8,245 9,292 7,760 8,667 Premises and equipment, net 52,606 52,378 52,227 52,660 53,396 Other real estate owned 535 632 751 1,783 1,926 Cash surrender value of life insurance 34,039 26,458 26,301 25,747 25,590 Deferred tax asset 1,047 2,167 3,209 3,237 2,902 Core deposit intangible, net 4,279 4,493 4,706 4,919 5,133 Goodwill 32,160 32,160 32,160 32,160 32,019 Other assets 36,042 33,994 23,436 24,071 23,126 Total assets $ 2,332,627 $ 2,308,991 $ 2,266,970 $ 2,242,580 $ 2,244,640 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 498,349 $ 490,206 $ 489,789 $ 479,405 $ 464,236 Interest-bearing 1,485,641 1,472,095 1,381,691 1,357,934 1,384,189 Total deposits 1,983,990 1,962,301 1,871,480 1,837,339 1,848,425 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 10,814 11,542 12,228 11,107 12,588 Accrued interest and other liabilities 24,265 22,397 10,733 10,187 9,515 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 52,127 50,131 115,136 129,140 120,644 Subordinated debentures 11,310 12,310 12,810 12,810 13,810 Total liabilities 2,082,506 2,058,681 2,022,387 2,000,583 2,004,982 Total shareholders' equity 250,121 250,310 244,583 241,997 239,658 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,332,627 $ 2,308,991 $ 2,266,970 $ 2,242,580 $ 2,244,640 Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Quarter Ended 2019 2018 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 INCOME STATEMENTS Interest income $ 25,553 $ 25,307 $ 24,719 $ 23,675 $ 21,026 Interest expense 6,267 6,300 5,863 5,446 4,567 Net interest income 19,286 19,007 18,856 18,229 16,459 Provision for loan losses 575 575 500 500 650 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 18,711 18,432 18,356 17,729 15,809 Noninterest income 4,110 3,562 4,173 3,549 3,916 Noninterest expense 15,394 15,470 14,544 15,027 14,069 Income before income taxes 7,427 6,524 7,985 6,251 5,656 Income tax provision 1,384 1,187 1,473 1,160 1,022 Net earnings $ 6,043 $ 5,337 $ 6,512 $ 5,091 $ 4,634 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.52 $ 0.45 $ 0.55 $ 0.43 $ 0.41 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.52 0.45 0.55 0.42 0.41 Cash dividends per common share 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.15 0.14 Book value per common share - end of quarter 21.64 21.21 20.68 20.23 20.04 Tangible book value per common share - end of quarter(1) 18.48 18.10 17.56 17.13 16.81 Common shares outstanding - end of quarter 11,560,058 11,803,786 11,829,868 11,964,472 11,960,772 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 11,659,513 11,815,966 11,888,817 11,962,654 11,327,363 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 11,730,058 11,859,458 11,951,271 12,033,434 11,440,103 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (annualized) 1.05 % 0.94 % 1.15 % 0.91 % 0.90 % Return on average equity (annualized) 9.97 9.11 10.67 8.39 8.58 Net interest margin (annualized)(2) 3.61 3.64 3.58 3.51 3.44 Efficiency ratio(3) 65.74 68.55 63.16 69.00 68.88 (1) See Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures table. (2) Net interest margin represents the annualized net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) The efficiency ratio was calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains or losses. Taxes are not part of this calculation. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (In thousands) As of 2019 2018 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION Commercial and industrial $ 286,190 $ 246,176 $ 261,779 $ 248,758 $ 234,396 Real estate: Construction and development 231,167 250,852 237,503 229,307 211,745 Commercial real estate 592,945 581,926 582,519 599,153 570,448 Farmland 71,009 72,274 67,845 65,209 68,272 1-4 family residential 391,789 390,618 393,067 392,456 392,940 Multi-family residential 44,699 37,430 38,386 38,523 39,023 Consumer 56,099 56,158 54,777 53,947 52,949 Agricultural 19,721 19,994 23,277 24,184 23,362 Overdrafts 228 275 382 326 339 Total loans(1)(2) $ 1,693,847 $ 1,655,703 $ 1,659,535 $ 1,651,863 $ 1,593,474 Quarter Ended 2019 2018 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Balance at beginning of period $ 15,190 $ 14,651 $ 14,441 $ 13,890 $ 13,375 Loans charged-off (87 ) (78 ) (507 ) (94 ) (201 ) Recoveries 65 42 217 145 66 Provision for loan losses 575 575 500 500 650 Balance at end of period $ 15,743 $ 15,190 $ 14,651 $ 14,441 $ 13,890 Allowance for loan losses / period-end loans 0.93 % 0.92 % 0.88 % 0.87 % 0.87 % Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans 163.2 419.2 248.7 166.8 162.3 Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized) 0.01 0.01 0.07 (0.01 ) 0.04 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-accrual loans (3) $ 9,645 $ 3,624 $ 5,891 $ 8,657 $ 8,557 Other real estate owned 535 632 751 1,783 1,926 Repossessed assets owned 612 948 971 986 1,624 Total non-performing assets $ 10,792 $ 5,204 $ 7,613 $ 11,426 $ 12,107 Non-performing assets as a percentage of: Total loans(1)(3) 0.64 % 0.31 % 0.46 % 0.69 % 0.76 % Total assets 0.46 0.23 0.34 0.51 0.54 Restructured loans-nonaccrual $ 486 $ 487 $ 335 $ - $ - Restructured loans-accruing 671 671 861 727 737 (1) Excludes outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $4.1 million, $1.2 million, $1.8 million, $826,000, and $1.7 million as of June 30 and March 31, 2019, and December 31, September 30, and June 30, 2018, respectively. (2) Excludes deferred loan fees of $601,000, $466,000, $560,000, $727,000, and $857,000 as of June 30 and March 31, 2019, and December 31, September 30, and June 30, 2018, respectively. (3) Restructured loans-nonaccrual are included in nonaccrual loans which are a component of nonperforming loans. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (In thousands) Quarter Ended 2019 2018 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges $ 889 $ 826 $ 939 $ 921 $ 852 Net realized gain (loss) on securities transactions (22 ) - - 1 (51 ) Net realized gain on sale of loans 683 477 437 637 678 Fiduciary income 434 425 408 402 379 Bank-owned life insurance income 155 158 152 157 135 Merchant and debit card fees 1,069 959 1,005 937 871 Loan processing fee income 148 128 131 158 155 Other noninterest income 754 589 1,101 336 897 Total noninterest income $ 4,110 $ 3,562 $ 4,173 $ 3,549 $ 3,916 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Employee compensation and benefits $ 8,693 $ 8,986 $ 8,399 $ 8,156 $ 7,789 Occupancy expenses 2,437 2,451 2,322 2,217 2,006 Legal and professional fees 687 626 531 948 1,033 Software and technology 772 782 653 636 657 Amortization 349 349 347 349 275 Director and committee fees 226 239 227 255 268 Advertising and promotions 422 385 416 335 380 ATM and debit card expense 292 278 270 289 259 Telecommunication expense 169 174 173 170 154 FDIC insurance assessment fees 140 33 146 164 159 Other noninterest expense 1,207 1,167 1,060 1,508 1,089 Total noninterest expense $ 15,394 $ 15,470 $ 14,544 $ 15,027 $ 14,069 Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (In thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate ASSETS Interest-earnings assets: Total loans(1) $ 1,681,043 $ 22,581 5.39 % $ 1,464,724 $ 18,242 5.00 % Securities available for sale 233,196 1,471 2.53 248,422 1,492 2.41 Securities held to maturity 160,108 1,013 2.54 168,948 1,038 2.46 Nonmarketable equity securities 12,180 139 4.58 8,588 97 4.53 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 56,863 349 2.46 30,340 157 2.08 Total interest-earning assets 2,143,390 25,553 4.78 1,921,022 21,026 4.39 Allowance for loan losses (15,448 ) (13,671 ) Noninterest-earnings assets 186,686 147,812 Total assets $ 2,314,628 $ 2,055,163 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,464,464 $ 5,704 1.56 % $ 1,286,308 $ 4,004 1.25 % Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased 62,403 381 2.45 86,228 374 1.74 Subordinated debentures 12,491 173 5.56 13,810 176 5.11 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 10,521 9 0.34 14,043 13 0.37 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,549,879 6,267 1.62 1,400,389 4,567 1.31 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 503,347 431,709 Accrued interest and other liabilities 21,001 7,034 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 524,348 438,743 Shareholders' equity 240,401 216,031 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,314,628 $ 2,055,163 Net interest rate spread(2) 3.16 % 3.08 % Net interest income $ 19,286 $ 16,459 Net interest margin(3) 3.61 % 3.44 % (1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $1.2 million and $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (In thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate ASSETS Interest-earnings assets: Total loans(1) $ 1,666,407 $ 44,825 5.42 % $ 1,415,000 $ 34,498 4.92 % Securities available for sale 233,409 3,001 2.59 243,356 2,934 2.43 Securities held to maturity 161,109 2,041 2.55 170,803 2,099 2.48 Nonmarketable equity securities 12,154 309 5.13 8,051 186 4.66 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 57,051 684 2.42 36,907 347 1.90 Total interest-earning assets 2,130,130 50,860 4.81 1,874,117 40,064 4.31 Allowance for loan losses (15,178 ) (13,332 ) Noninterest-earning assets 187,795 145,093 Total assets $ 2,302,747 $ 2,005,878 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,461,379 $ 11,377 1.57 % $ 1,271,225 $ 7,278 1.15 % Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased 68,517 828 2.44 73,176 588 1.62 Subordinated debentures 12,401 342 5.56 13,810 343 5.01 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 10,792 20 0.37 12,839 24 0.38 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,553,089 12,567 1.63 1,371,050 8,233 1.21 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 489,694 416,114 Accrued interest and other liabilities 20,950 6,316 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 510,644 422,430 Shareholders' equity 239,014 212,398 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,302,747 $ 2,005,878 Net interest rate spread(2) 3.18 % 3.10 % Net interest income $ 38,293 $ 31,831 Net interest margin(3) 3.63 % 3.43 % (1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $1.9 million and $1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) As of 2019 2018 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 Total shareholders' equity $ 250,121 $ 250,310 $ 244,583 $ 241,997 $ 239,658 Adjustments: Goodwill (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,019 ) Core deposit intangible (4,279 ) (4,493 ) (4,706 ) (4,919 ) (5,133 ) Total tangible common equity $ 213,682 $ 213,657 $ 207,717 $ 204,918 $ 202,506 Common shares outstanding - end of quarter(1) 11,560,058 11,803,786 11,829,868 11,964,472 11,960,772 Book value per common share $ 21.64 $ 21.21 $ 20.68 $ 20.23 $ 20.04 Tangible book value per common share 18.48 18.10 17.56 17.13 16.93 (1) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options. About Non-GAAP Financial Measures Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including 'tangible book value per share' are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as 'non-GAAP financial measures.' We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables. About Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts commercial banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. As one of the oldest regional community banks in Texas, Guaranty Bank & Trust provides its customers with a full array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking products and services, as well as mortgage, trust, and wealth management products and services. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 30 banking locations across 24 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, greater Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. Visit www.gnty.comfor more information. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our results of operations, financial condition and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as 'may,' 'should,' 'could,' 'predict,' 'potential,' 'believe,' 'will likely result,' 'expect,' 'continue,' 'will,' 'anticipate,' 'seek,' 'estimate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'projection,' 'would' and 'outlook,' or the negative version of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the 'Risk Factors' referenced in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in our reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), and the following factors: business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within our current and future geographic market areas; economic, market, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with our business; the composition of our loan portfolio, including deteriorating asset quality and higher loan charge-offs; the laws and regulations applicable to our business; our ability to achieve organic loan and deposit growth and the composition of such growth; increased competition in the financial services industry, nationally, regionally or locally; our ability to maintain our historical earnings trends; our ability to raise additional capital to execute our business plan; acquisitions and integrations of acquired businesses; systems failures or interruptions involving our information technology and telecommunications systems or third-party servicers; the composition of our management team and our ability to attract and retain key personnel; the fiscal position of the U.S. federal government and the soundness of other financial institutions; and the amount of nonperforming and classified assets we hold. We can give no assurance that any goal or plan or expectation set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and we do not intend, and assume no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. View source version on businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005267/en/ Cappy Payne

Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(888) 572-9881

investors@gnty.com Source: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Attachments Original document

