Guard your state-of-the-art Samsung Galaxy S20 phone with Gadget Guard Black Ice Flex screen protector

Black Ice Flex screen protectors with guardplustm shield against breaking and provide insurance against accidental damage of all Galaxy S20 models

What could make the new Samsung Galaxy phone with 5G and AI camera any better? Keep the screen from shattering. Gadget Guard announced today Black Ice Flex screen protectors are now available for the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra, guarding your new phone screen with an unbreakable screen protector—and providing guardplus screen insurance in case anything does happen.

Black Ice Flex is specifically developed for the most advanced screens. It’s engineered with five distinct layers with the top layer providing a glass-like feel and works with the Samsung ultrasonic fingerprint scans. (Ironically, competitive screen protectors have a hole so the ultrasonic fingerprint scans work, which can cause a screen to break or collect dust.)

“These game-changing 5G phones deserve game-changing protection,” said Ryan McCaughey, CTO for parent company Penumbra Brands. “Gadget Guard is committed to making sure the latest generation of phones don’t break.”

Black Ice Flex’s composite material exceeds industry-standard impact tests. Even with multiple layers, this screen protector still has the optical clarity of glass. The adhesive is designed to affix firmly to the device to assure protection. It also comes with an easy-to-use alignment and installation tool for foolproof installation.

Gadget Guard offers its Black Ice guardplus insured version at $59.99, which includes one year of insurance, reimbursing customers for up to $150 to replace a damaged screen.

Black Ice Flex screen protectors are also available for all iPhone 11 models, Samsung Galaxy Note10 and 10+, Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+, and for iPhone XR, XS and XS Max here and through participating retailers and Amazon.

