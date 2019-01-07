GuardKnox Cyber Technologies :' Patented Services Oriented Architecture (SOA) Provides Foundation for Future of Secure Subscription-Based Services and Customization of Connected and Autonomous Vehicles

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GuardKnox Cyber Technologies, a world leading automotive cybersecurity company, providing a complete ECU and hardware and software comprehensive solutions for connected and autonomous vehicles, announced today here at CES that it has earned its 2nd patent for its automotive Services Oriented Architecture (SOA). The company has several other granted patents on its software and hardware automotive cybersecurity technologies. The announcement was made by Moshe Shlisel, GuardKnox Cyber Technologies, Co-Founder and CEO.

GuardKnox's patented Service Oriented Architecture enables additional levels of connectivity and customization through access control and service level partitioning to maintain vehicle integrity while increasing driver personalization. GuardKnox SOA has a secure separation (both hardware and software) between all resources, application groups, and operating systems, simplifying edge computing capabilities by providing ample processing resources with maximal flexibility both in interface support and provision for future software extensions/additional service being added.

GUARDKNOX CYBERSECURITY: THE FOUNDATION FOR SERVICES AND PERSONALIZATION

GuardKnox's SOA patented technology creates the secure environment which enables added services and applications by hosting downloads or upgrades on the SNO™ platform throughout the lifecycle of the vehicle. This enables mission critical and non-mission critical applications to run simultaneously without interference; if one application should be compromised, all others will not be affected. This in essence converts the driver of a vehicle to a subscriber of features and functions of the connected and/or autonomous vehicle.

According to Shlisel, "Our SOA technology will take connected vehicles to the next level and serve as the foundational layer for added connectivity — enabling unlimited, secure customization and personalization. With GuardKnox's SOA, OEMs and Tier 1s have ample opportunities to monetize their vehicles, while offering drivers customizable options that suits their lifestyles."

He continued, "Think of temporary added traction for a snowy day in the south or added horsepower for towing on your mountain vacation. One day you will be able to change the style of your dashboard by downloading an app, like you change the background on your cellphone. But as we continue to add connectivity, we are making vehicles more vulnerable to potential attacks. GuardKnox is providing an in-vehicle secure landing point for hosting, processing, downloading and OTA updates. Furthermore, creating new markets and new revenue streams for OEMs."

GUARDKNOX'S CENTRAL SNO™ GATEWAY/DOMAIN CONTROLLER

GuardKnox's Central SNO™ Gateway/Domain Controller serves as a high-powered vehicle cybersecurity platform, not only providing centralized protection to all ECUs in the vehicle, but also serving as the foundational layer for future personalization and customization of the vehicle. The SNO fits seamlessly into the automotive ecosystem, alleviating the need for any third-party or software only integration.

Shlisel added, "Importantly, unlike other cybersecurity options, our SNO is a full hardware architecture and software stack solution, completely autonomous and does not require any constant online connectivity. By its nature, it can defend against both known or unknown attacks."

Furthermore, SOA enables seamless application switching, utility and processing without any interruptions in functionality. GuardKnox's patented SOA and Communication Lockdown™ methodology enable the production of secured high-performance ECUs outside of the central domain controller, and are positioned within the vehicle for secured data processing and storage — enabling additional revenue streams for automotive manufacturers while providing a more extensive and personalized driver experience.

About GuardKnox Cyber Technologies

GuardKnox is an automotive cyber-solutions company providing comprehensive cyber defense. The GuardKnox team brings decades of experience providing the same cyber security solutions to the Israeli Air Force systems: Iron Dome, Arrow and Israeli F-35. GuardKnox's patented Communication Lockdown™ methodology is completely revolutionary in its approach. The deterministic hardware and software solution the SNO, or Secure Network Orchestrator, is completely autonomous, does not require any constant online connectivity and can defend against both known or unknown attacks. The GuardKnox solution family provides security in-depth with a central gateway ECU drop-in SNO, a secured domain controller and a local SNO for externally connected ECU's.

GuardKnox's SOA enables customization of the vehicle and secured high performance on-board data storage and processing for automotive manufacturers. The GuardKnox cybersecurity solution family is the foundational layer for added connectivity, services and personalization - creating an improved end-user experience and revenue generating opportunities for manufacturers. As a complete ECU, it integrates seamlessly into the vehicle, the value chain and the vehicle production process. GuardKnox is ISO 15408 and 26262 Certified. Contact us at info@guardknox.com

