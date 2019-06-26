Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs Awarded Grant from The William H. Donner Foundation

WILLISTON, Fla., Jun 26, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs is proud to announce that on June 4, 2019, the William H. Donner Foundation announced a grant award in the amount of $25,000 to our organization. We are humbled to report that this is the fourth year receiving a grant from the William H. Donner Foundation.



These valuable funds will be put straight to work, to help us train a medical service dog for a deserving veteran in need.



The William H. Donner Foundation currently has interests in areas as diverse as: Animal Welfare, Arts and Culture, Children at Risk, Development, Domestic Public Policy, Education, Environment, Foreign and Defense Policy, Human Rights, Science, Veterans, and Women's Issues among many others.



Guardian Angels Founder & CEO, Carol Borden stated: "On behalf of the disabled veterans we serve, I wish to extend my deepest appreciation for the continued support from the William H. Donner Foundation for recognizing the tremendous need to take care of our veterans. Because of your generosity, we are able to provide long term care to another deserving American hero."



About Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs:



Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) with a mission to rescue, raise, train and then donate the finest medical service dogs to veterans and others who struggle with the effects of a disability such as PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury, seizure & diabetic disorders and mobility issues. Since 2010, we have donated nearly 350 individually trained, federally protected medical service dogs to those in need.



With up to 1,500 hours of training per dog, it is a long process, but worth every moment when you see the results of Unleashing the Power to Heal, and the life-saving, life-changing difference it makes for our recipients.



For more information on our program, please visit our website at: http://www.medicalservicedogs.org/

News Source: Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs Inc.

Related link: http://www.medicalservicedogs.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/guardian-angels-medical-service-dogs-awarded-grant-from-the-william-h-donner-foundation/