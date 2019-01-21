Guardian Building Products Announces Name Change to Cameron Ashley Building Products

Guardian Building Products, Inc. (“GBP”), a leading distributor of roofing, insulation, gypsum, siding and other building materials, today announced the launch of its new name and corporate identity. The organization will now be known as Cameron Ashley Building Products, Inc. (“Cameron Ashley”). Among other changes will be its logo and website address (www.cameronashleybp.com).

The new name honors the company’s rich past, while pointing toward a future separate from its previous owner Guardian Industries. Guardian Building Products was acquired by Pacific Avenue Capital Partners in April 2018 from Guardian Industries. On February 1, 2019, the company will begin operating as Cameron Ashley Building Products, Inc.

“Over the last few decades, our identity has been tied strongly to our manufacturing past,” said Donny DeMarie, President and CEO. “We saw an opportunity to leverage Cameron Ashley’s strong reputation as a distributor – which is who we are today. We are excited to continue to build on our reputation of strong service, core products such as roofing, insulation, gypsum, decking, and siding, and a continued focus on our relationships – with both customers and vendors.”

The name originates with William Cameron, a native of Blairgowrie, Perthshire, Scotland. He founded the Wm. Cameron Company in 1868 after settling down in Missouri at the end of the Civil War. Their sale of grain, various feeds, and railroad ties provided a natural link to lumber that led to a successful series of lumber yards in Missouri and Texas. In 1876, Wm. Cameron Company moved its headquarters to Waco, Texas. The original structure still stands today at the corners of Seventh and Austin Streets.

Wm. Cameron Company acquired Ashley Aluminum, and assumed the name Cameron Ashley Building Products. In 2000, Guardian Industries purchased Cameron Ashley Building Products and folded it into their existing business.

“This is an exciting time for us, and our new name marks a conscious decision to focus on service, our product offering, and our customer and vendor relationships,” said Tim Hanrahan, VP of Sales and Marketing. “We look forward to drawing from the successes of our past and improving our position in the industry for the future.”

About Cameron Ashley Building Products, Inc.

Cameron Ashley, formerly known as Guardian Building Products, is a leading distributor of roofing, insulation, gypsum, and other specialty building products. The Company operates a network of over 30 stocking distribution centers with a total storage footprint of over 4.2 million square feet in 20 states in the Midwest, Southeast, and Northeast United States. 26 of Cameron Ashley’s distribution centers are strategically located within 150 miles of the 25 largest MSAs in the country. Through distribution center operations, as well as an established direct-from-manufacturer business model, Cameron Ashley Building Products delivers an array of innovative, market-focused products and services to over 5,000 customers in the lumber and building materials industry. To learn more, please visit https://www.cameronashleybp.com/.

