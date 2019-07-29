Guardian Pharmacy Services : Expands Into Michigan Through Partnership with TruCare LTC Pharmacy

Guardian Pharmacy Services, one of the nation’s largest long-term care (LTC) pharmacy companies, announced today that TruCare LTC Pharmacy, an independent long-term care pharmacy based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is joining the Guardian family. The pharmacy will operate under the new name Guardian Pharmacy of Michigan and will serve assisted living communities across Michigan’s Lower and Upper Peninsulas. This strategic partnership expands Guardian’s Midwest footprint and marks its first venture into Michigan.

Next month, the pharmacy will open its new 17,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility nearly four times the size of the existing building, which will allow it to increase operations to support a rapidly growing customer base.

Ron Schafer, John Capotosto and Nathan Stauffer, cofounders of the original pharmacy, will continue to own and operate the pharmacy in partnership with Guardian. Schafer will serve as interim president during the transition period, while Capotosto and Stauffer will oversee sales & marketing and operations, respectively. In addition, all employees will remain with the pharmacy, and the company expects to hire additional staff in the coming year.

“Guardian Pharmacy Services allows us to expand operations and enhance the services we offer with a national partner that shares a similar work ethic and culture that’s valued by our communities, residents and staff,” said John Capotosto. “Our top priority has always been those we serve and through this partnership, we can continue this focus with the benefit of a larger organization to help us meet the needs of the Michigan LTC community.”

As part of the Guardian Pharmacy Services family, Guardian Pharmacy of Michigan will benefit from the company’s local-autonomy business model. This industry-unique model ensures that the local team can focus on customer service to meet the specialized needs of its communities and residents, while Guardian’s Corporate Support Team assists with the day-to-day business operations, including data analytics, payroll, HR, IT and more.

“Ron, John and Nathan’s experience, expertise and passion for exceptional customer care made them the perfect pharmacy to partner with as we expand into Michigan,” said Fred Burke, CEO and cofounder of Guardian Pharmacy Services. “Their reputation and emphasis on their customers and employees reflect our core business beliefs and makes them a wonderful addition to our team.”

Founded in 2004, Guardian Pharmacy Services’ 37 locations now serve more than 125,000 residents throughout 26 states. For more information, visit guardianpharmacy.net .

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., is one of the nation’s largest long-term care pharmacy companies. Guardian’s pharmacies provide outstanding client service to senior housing communities including assisted living, skilled nursing and other long-term care facilities Founded in 2004, Guardian is best known for its unique local-autonomy business model, where pharmacy operators participate in local ownership and benefit from Guardian’s experience in high-growth, specialty pharmacies. www.guardianpharmacy.net.

