Guatemala Aquafeed Mill Receives Virtual Technical Support from USSEC

Continuing with remote technical support in times of limitation of technical field visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic, USSEC worked remotely last month with Areca, a key cooperator in the demonstration of Guatemalan aquafeed mills, to address two specific issues. The first was nutrition - shrimp feed with high inclusion of U.S. Soy. The second topic examined the pros and cons of working with pelletized and/or extruded shrimp feed. The cooperator's nutrition and formulation team discussed why soybeans from the United States are ideal for aquaculture and talked about the opportunity to increase its level of inclusion after sharing commercial field results carried out by Auburn University scientists.

USSEC Aquaculture Nutrition and Feeding Consultant Dr. Allen Davis of Auburn University, together with Jairo Amezquita, USSEC Aquaculture Program Manager - Americas, presented two lectures on shrimp nutrition and the current global and regional situation of aquaculture to Areca's aquaculture and nutrition team. USSEC conducted a successful video conference that brought together 17 people to discuss key issues related to shrimp nutrition, shrimp feed manufacturing, the use of soy, an the U.S. Soy Advantage.

Feed mills are the primary focus of USSEC's aquaculture program, as they are both buyers and users of U.S. soy products. USSEC is working closely with Areca as a cooperator and the agreement to use the Sustainable U.S. Soy brand will be sought soon, as Areca purchases are more than 95% U.S. Soy and the company has also been a cooperator supplying fish feed in feed demos with the In Pond Raceway System (IPRS).

'We appreciate the support of USSEC by allowing us the knowledge and experience of Dr. Allen Davis and the time to discuss these key nutritional issues, as well as emphasizing the benefits of using high-inclusion U.S. Soy in shrimp feed in particular,' say Josue de Leon, Areca's Technical Director of Aquaculture and Francisco Valdez, Areca's Director of the Strategic Business Unit of Balanced Feed.