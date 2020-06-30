Guatemala's Minister of Foreign Affairs accepts Minister Dacic's invitation to visit Serbia

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Ivica Dacic had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Guatemala Pedro Brolo Vila.

In the talks, both sides exchanged information on the current epidemiological situation resulting from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Minister Dacic wished Minister Brolo Vila success in the discharge of his duties as Minister of Foreign Affairs following his appointment in January 2020.

The two collocutors reasserted readiness to further enhance cooperation between the two countries and strengthen political dialogue subsequent to last year's exchange of visit.

Minister Brolo Vila accepted Minister Dacic's invitation to visit Serbia, as soon as conditions are met, reaffirming readiness to further strengthen bilateral relations.