GuavaTech, Inc. Announces Direct Access Service Offerings to Seed CX

CHICAGO, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GuavaTech, Inc. , a leading managed service provider specializing in customized IT solutions for proprietary trading firms, investment banks, hedge funds, broker/dealers, and FCMs, today announced that it will begin offering low-latency access to Seed CX , the Chicago-headquartered digital asset exchange for institutional investors.



"We are pleased to offer our clients the capability to connect to Seed CX,” said Michael Pappas, SVP of Business Development at GuavaTech. “GuavaTech’s proven global network and expansive customer base provides a robust connectivity option for Seed CX’s digital asset exchange. With the addition of Seed CX, GuavaTech continues to deliver the growth and flexibility that our clients require to expand and diversify their trading strategies.”

Through its subsidiaries, Seed CX offers a licensed exchange for institutional trading and settlement of spot digital asset products, and plans to offer a market for CFTC-regulated digital asset derivatives. Seed CX recently partnered with Singapore-based trading platform developer Hydra X to expand its institutional user base and asset offerings in Asia. In November, Seed CX announced that QCP Capital, one of Asia’s largest digital asset trading firms, had connected to its trading platform.

“We’re very excited for GuavaTech customers to connect to Seed CX,” said Edward Woodford, Seed CX co-founder and CEO. “We’re working to connect groups across the world using their existing infrastructure, and this union with GuavaTech is an essential part of that.”

About GuavaTech, Inc.

GuavaTech, Inc . is a Global Managed Service Provider focused on customized IT solutions for proprietary trading firms, investment banks, hedge funds, broker/dealers, and FCM’s. GuavaTech provides a sophisticated, highly secure, resilient, and ultra-low latency trading infrastructure that encompasses networks, collocation hosting services, exchange / ECN / liquidity pool access, ISV facilitation as well as management, support, and monitoring throughout the US, Canada, Europe and Asia.

About Seed CX

Seed CX is a Chicago-based licensed digital asset exchange, which, through its subsidiaries, offers a market for institutional trading and settlement of spot digital assets, and plans to offer a separate market for CFTC-regulated derivatives. Seed CX is backed by Bain Capital Ventures . Seed CX wholly owns a number of subsidiaries:

Seed Digital Commodities Market is a spot exchange for digital asset commodities.

Zero Hash is a FinCen regulated Money Service Business and FX Dealer as well as a Money Transmitter in more than 30 States. Zero Hash custodies both fiat and digital assets, with on-chain settlement.

Seed SEF is a CFTC-regulated Swap Execution Facility (SEF) that plans to offer a market for CFTC-regulated digital asset derivatives.

Seed Digital Securities Market is pending registration as a Broker Dealer with FINRA and an ATS with the SEC.