Gubagoo : Announces Virtual Retailing Solution for Automotive Dealers to Sell Cars Through Facebook Marketplace

Gubagoo,
a leading provider of conversational commerce solutions for automotive
dealerships and OEMs, today announced Gubagoo
Virtual Retailing, a new digital retailing solution that is
completely integrated within Facebook.
In less than 30 minutes, customers can build a deal and get approved
financing for a vehicle that a dealer has listed on Facebook
Marketplace. The buying process is initiated when a person inquires
about a vehicle they see on Marketplace by sending a message in
Messenger. Once in the conversation, the customer can tap on the "Buy
Online" button to calculate payments, value their trade-in, apply
rebates, accessories and F&I products, and submit a credit application
for online approval - all within Messenger.
The customer's entire deal is created online and includes 24/7/365
support from Gubagoo’s certified F&I agents who will help guide the
customer and answer any questions through Messenger.
“We are investing heavily in integrating with Marketplace and Messenger
to bring the car buying experience online,” said Brad Title, CEO of
Gubagoo. “Gubagoo Virtual Retailing in Messenger allows us to go beyond
high-quality lead generation and close deals, freeing up dealers to
focus their efforts on in-store customers. Dealers can also watch a live
deal as it’s happening, jump into a chat with the customer, desk a deal
on the fly and send it to the customer. It’s powerful stuff.”
In addition to the integration on Marketplace, Gubagoo Virtual Retailing
also integrates with the dealerships' website.
Gubagoo Virtual Retailing will be sold as an add-on solution to
Gubagoo’s ChatSmart
advanced live chat solution. Virtual Retailing will also complement the
company’s other solutions including Text+
for inbound/outbound texting and Publisher
for behavior-based offers and incentives.
Gubagoo will be giving live demonstrations of Gubagoo Virtual Retailing
at the Digital Dealer Conference and Expo, Booth #713, to be held
October 16-18, 2018 at the Mirage hotel in Las Vegas. To book a live
product demonstration, please email hello@gubagoo.com.
About Gubagoo
Gubagoo
is the leading provider of conversational commerce for automotive.
Dealerships use our powerful digital retailing solution to activate the
online car buying experience from their website or Facebook. Our fully
managed live messaging service instantly connects consumers to dealers
anytime and anywhere through live dealer chat, text, video and Messenger.
At the core of our solution is Gubagoo’s patented behavioral and scoring
algorithm which makes each human interaction more intelligent and highly
personalized, and contributes to superior lead conversion.
More than 4,000 dealerships, including some of the world’s largest
dealer groups and certified OEM programs, rely on Gubagoo to sell more
cars and create more satisfied customers. For more information visit www.Gubagoo.com
(http://www.gubagoo.com/),
e-mail hello@gubagoo.com or call
855.359.2573.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005979/en/