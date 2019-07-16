|
Gudou : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable and Connected Transaction Cooperation Agreement
07/16/2019 | 11:29am EDT
GUDOU HOLDINGS LIMITED
古 兜 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 8308)
DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION
COOPERATION AGREEMENT
The Board is pleased to announce that on 16 July 2019, Guangdong Gudou (an indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company) entered into the Cooperation Agreement with GD Aoyuan, pursuant to which Guangdong Gudou and GD Aoyuan had agreed to cooperate with each other for the planning, development and operation of the Target Land.
IMPLICATIONS UNDER GEM LISTING RULES
As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under GEM Listing Rules) in respect of the transactions as contemplated under the Cooperation Agreement exceed 5% but less than 25%, the entering into of the Cooperation Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 19 of GEM Listing Rules and are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 19 of GEM Listing Rules.
GD Aoyuan is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of China Aoyuan, which is a substantial Shareholder and thus a connected person of the Company. Accordingly, GD Aoyuan is a connected person of the Company by virtue of being an associate of China Aoyuan. As the total consideration exceeds HK$10 million, the transactions contemplated under the Cooperation Agreement are subject to the reporting and announcement and independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 20 of GEM Listing Rules.
INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE
An Independent Board Committee consisting of all the independent non-executive Directors will be established to consider and advise the Independent Shareholders on the transactions contemplated under the Cooperation Agreement.
INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER
An independent financial adviser will be appointed by the Company to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders as to whether the terms of the Cooperation Agreement are on normal commercial terms or better, in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Company, and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
EGM
An EGM will be held to seek approval from the Independent Shareholders for the transactions contemplated under the Cooperation Agreement. China Aoyuan (holding 286,000,000 Shares, representing approximately 29.18% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement) and its associates shall abstain from voting on the proposed resolution to approve the Cooperation Agreement and the transactions contemplated therein at the EGM. Save for the aforesaid and to the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors after having made all reasonable enquiries, as at the date of this announcement, no other Shareholder is interested in the Cooperation Agreement and the transactions contemplated therein.
General
The Company will despatch a circular to its Shareholders on or before 7 August 2019 containing, amongst others, details of the transactions contemplated under the Cooperation Agreement and the notice of convening the EGM to approve the Cooperation Agreement and the transactions contemplated therein.
The COOPERATION AGREEMENT
Summarised below are the principal terms of the Cooperation Agreement:
Date: 16 July 2019
Parties: (a) Guangdong Gudou; and
(b) GD Aoyuan.
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, and having made all reasonable enquiries, GD Aoyuan is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of China Aoyuan, which is a substantial Shareholder and thus a connected person of the Company. Accordingly, GD Aoyuan is a connected person of the Company by virtue of being an associate of China Aoyuan.
Cooperation and investment amount
Pursuant to the Cooperation Agreement, Guangdong Gudou and GD Aoyuan have agreed to cooperate with each other for the planning, development and operation of the Target Land. The Target Land, which is legally and beneficially owned by the Group, is located at the Gudou Hot Spring Resort and has a total site area of 67,860.7 sq.m. and an expected gross floor area of 54,380.0 sq.m..
As part of the cooperation and joint arrangement:
-
Guangdong Gudou would contribute the Target Land to the joint arrangement, which was valued at approximately RMB146,826,000 as at 31 March 2019 by an independent valuer; and
-
GD Aoyuan would be responsible for funding the development, construction and management of the Target Land and the buildings and structures to be erected thereon with a maximum investment amount of RMB342,594,000, which was calculated based on RMB6,300 per sq.m. on an expected gross floor area of 54,380.0 sq.m. By parties' mutual agreement, it is estimated that approximately RMB6,300 per sq.m. will be utilised as construction costs for erecting the tourism properties, facilities and other infrastructures incidental to the erection of tourism properties on the Target Land.
Condition precedent
The commencement of the transactions contemplated under the Cooperation Agreement is conditional upon the passing of resolution(s) by the Independent Shareholders in the EGM to be convened and held for the purpose of approving the Cooperation Agreement and transactions contemplated therein.
Revenue sharing arrangement
Within five business days after satisfaction of the condition precedent, Guangdong Gudou and GD Aoyuan will commence the joint planning and development of the Target Land. Guangdong Gudou and GD Aoyuan are entitled to 30% and 70% of the income derived from the Target Land, respectively, which is determined with reference to their respective investments in the development project on the Target Land, including the market value of the Target Land contributed by Guangdong Gudou as valued by an independent valuer and the amount of capital injection by GD Aoyuan for the development of the Target Land.
Termination
If any party fails to perform its obligations or breaches its representations and warranties under the Cooperation Agreement, the other party may terminate the Cooperation Agreement and be entitled to RMB10,000,000 as compensation if the party in default fails to rectify the breaches within 30 days after receiving notice from the other party. In particular, either party shall not enter into any agreement with any third parties in respect of the transactions contemplated under the Cooperation Agreement, failure of which the non-defaulting party will be entitled to a compensation of RMB10,000,000 payable by the other party and a right to terminate the Cooperation Agreement.
PARTICULARS OF THE Target Land
Guangdong Gudou owns five parcels of land with a total site area of 76,189.0 sq.m. according to the land use right certificates（國土證）, of which the Target Land, being its partially developed or undeveloped part, has a total site area of 67,860.7 sq.m. with an expected gross floor area of
54,380.0 sq.m. Further particulars of the Target Land are as follows:
|
|
Site area specified
|
|
|
|
|
in the land use
|
|
|
Status of
|
|
right certificates
|
|
|
|
（國土證）(sq.m.)
|
Approved usages
|
Status
|
mortgage
|
1
|
33,549.0
|
accommodation and
|
partly developed; undeveloped
|
mortgaged
|
|
|
food and beverage
|
part has a site area of
|
|
|
|
|
25,220.7 sq.m.
|
|
2
|
25,437.0
|
accommodation and
|
to be developed
|
mortgaged
|
|
|
food and beverage
|
|
|
3
|
5,677.0
|
accommodation and
|
planning stage
|
mortgaged
|
|
|
food and beverage
|
|
|
4
|
6,413.0
|
accommodation and
|
to be developed
|
mortgaged
|
|
|
food and beverage
|
|
|
5
|
5,113.0
|
accommodation and
|
to be developed
|
free title
|
|
|
food and beverage
|
|
Under the current tentative development plan, tourism properties will be erected on the Target Land as part of the integrated tourism and leisure projects of Gudou Hot Spring Resort. The intended tourism properties to be erected on the Target Land are categorised principally as residential units, retail units, parking spaces and other facilities incidental to any of them. The Group will apply for changing the approved usages from the current accommodation and food and beverage usages to commercial and financial usages to align with the intended development plan.
R E A S O N S F O R A N D B E N E F I T S O F E N T E R I N G I N T O T H E C O O P E R A T I O N AGREEMENT
The Group is principally engaged in the operation and management of Gudou Hot Spring Resort and the development and sale of tourism properties within Gudou Hot Spring Resort.
GD Aoyuan is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Aoyuan, which is a conglomerate enterprise covering various business segments, including property development, health and wellness, cultural tourism and cross-bordere-commerce.
The Board considers that having GD Aoyuan to join the development project in respect of the Target Land could (i) ensure sufficient investment funds would be in place to support and further the Group's strategic planning and development and sale of tourism properties within Gudou Hot Spring Resort; and (ii) benefit the development project in respect of the Target Land by leveraging China Aoyuan's expertise in property development and cultural tourism to create synergy through their established networks and resources in the Guangdong - Hong Kong - Macao Greater Bay Area.
Having considered the above, the Board is of the view that the terms of the Cooperation Agreement and the transactions contemplated therein are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Shareholders as a whole.
GEM LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
|
|