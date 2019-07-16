Gudou : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable and Connected Transaction Cooperation Agreement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GUDOU HOLDINGS LIMITED

古 兜 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8308)

DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION

COOPERATION AGREEMENT

The Board is pleased to announce that on 16 July 2019, Guangdong Gudou (an indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company) entered into the Cooperation Agreement with GD Aoyuan, pursuant to which Guangdong Gudou and GD Aoyuan had agreed to cooperate with each other for the planning, development and operation of the Target Land.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER GEM LISTING RULES

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under GEM Listing Rules) in respect of the transactions as contemplated under the Cooperation Agreement exceed 5% but less than 25%, the entering into of the Cooperation Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 19 of GEM Listing Rules and are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 19 of GEM Listing Rules.

GD Aoyuan is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of China Aoyuan, which is a substantial Shareholder and thus a connected person of the Company. Accordingly, GD Aoyuan is a connected person of the Company by virtue of being an associate of China Aoyuan. As the total consideration exceeds HK$10 million, the transactions contemplated under the Cooperation Agreement are subject to the reporting and announcement and independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 20 of GEM Listing Rules.