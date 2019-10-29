Gudou : Announcements and Notices - NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GUDOU HOLDINGS LIMITED

古 兜 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(stock code: 8308)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Gudou Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 8 November 2019 for the purposes of considering and approving the unaudited quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 and its publication, considering the payment of interim dividend (if any), and transacting any other business.

By order of the Board

Gudou Holdings Limited

Hon Chi Ming

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 29 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Hon Chi Ming, Mr. Huang Zhanxiong, Ms. Zhen Yaman and Mr. Hon Ka Fung, the non-executive Director is Mr. Ruan Yongxi, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wu Sai Him, Mr. Chiu Chi Wing and Prof. Wang Dawu.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.