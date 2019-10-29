Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gudou : Announcements and Notices - NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 05:52am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GUDOU HOLDINGS LIMITED

古 兜 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(stock code: 8308)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Gudou Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 8 November 2019 for the purposes of considering and approving the unaudited quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 and its publication, considering the payment of interim dividend (if any), and transacting any other business.

By order of the Board

Gudou Holdings Limited

Hon Chi Ming

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 29 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Hon Chi Ming, Mr. Huang Zhanxiong, Ms. Zhen Yaman and Mr. Hon Ka Fung, the non-executive Director is Mr. Ruan Yongxi, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wu Sai Him, Mr. Chiu Chi Wing and Prof. Wang Dawu.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website at www.hkgem.com on the "Latest Company Announcements" page for at least seven days from the date of its posting and will also be published on the Company's website at www.gudouholdings.com.

Disclaimer

Gudou Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 09:51:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:10aGENTHERM : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:10aMCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (form 8-K)
AQ
06:10aEXLSERVICE HOLDINGS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:09aSTORA ENSO : uniquely positioned in dissolving pulp market
AQ
06:09aCIELO WASTE : To Host Webinar On Thursday, November 7, at 2 PM EST
AQ
06:09aSTORA ENSO : Future of Sustainable Paper an Interview with Klaus Barduna
AQ
06:09aGOLDPLAY EXPLORATION : Files Amended and Restated Q2- 2019 Financial Statements
AQ
06:09aPUMA EXPLORATION : Field Reconnaissance at Portage Lake (Cu-Ni-Co) Lead to the Discovery of a Mineralized Breccia Grading 1.03% Co and 0.63 g/t Au
AQ
06:09a1933 INDUSTRIES' : Product Collaboration Between Birdhouse Skateboards and Canna Hemp X set to Launch on November 4th
AQ
06:09aEXPERION : Head Grower of Award Winning Citizen Stash Brand
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% on weaker oil prices, hurricane
4ORANGE : ORANGE : 3Q Revenue Edged Up; Declares Interim Dividend
5BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : Is it worth it? UK banks question EU access after Brexit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group