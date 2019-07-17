Gudou : Guangdong Gudou and Guangdong Aoyuan reach agreement to jointly develop tourism properties at Gudou Hot Spring Resort

【For Immediate Release】

Gudou Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Guangdong Gudou and Guangdong Aoyuan reach agreement to jointly develop tourism properties at Gudou Hot Spring Resort

(17 July 2019, Hong Kong) Gudou Holdings Limited ("Gudou Holdings" or "Company", which together with its subsidiaries, is referred to as the "Group", SEHK stock code: 8308), a hot spring resort and hotel operator and tourism property developer in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), announces that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Guangdong Gudou Travel Group Company Limited ("Guangdong Gudou") has entered into a cooperation agreement with Guangdong Aoyuan Co., Ltd. ("GD Aoyuan"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of China Aoyuan Group Limited ("China Aoyuan") (SEHK stock code: 3883) to jointly plan, develop and operate tourism properties at Gudou Hot Spring Resort in Jiangmen City, Guangdong Province.

Pursuant to the cooperation agreement, Guangdong Gudou will contribute five parcels of land with a total site area of approximately 67,860.7 square metres (sq.m.) and estimated gross floor area of 54,380.0 sq.m. at the Gudou Hot Spring Resort ("Target Land"). According to an independent valuer, the Target Land is valued at approximately RMB147 million as at 31 March 2019. Meanwhile, Guangdong Aoyuan will be responsible for funding the development, construction and management of the tourism properties on the lands, with maximum investment of approximately RMB343 million. The sum was calculated based on investment of RMB6,300 per sq.m. of the expected gross floor area of 54,380.0 sq.m. The investment will cover the construction costs of the tourism properties, facilities and infrastructure.

Under the current tentative development plan, tourism properties will be erected on the Target Land as part of the integrated tourism and leisure projects of Gudou Hot Spring Resort. The intended tourism properties to be erected on the Target Land are categorised principally as residential units, retail units, parking spaces and other facilities incidental to any of them. The Group will apply for changing the approved usages from the current accommodation and food and beverage usages to commercial and financial usages to align with the intended development plan. Guangdong Gudou and Guangdong Aoyuan will be entitled to 30% and 70% respectively of the income derived from the tourism property project as they are proportional to their investments.

The deal is subject to approval by the independent shareholders at the Group's extraordinary general meeting to be convened. China Aoyuan and its associates will abstain from voting at the meeting because it is a concert party which also holds approximately 29.18% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Mr. HON Chi Ming, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Group, said, "Having Guangdong Aoyuan as a partner in the tourism property development project ensures sufficient capital for the Group's strategic planning for the future. It will also allow the Group to leverage China Aoyuan's expertise in property development and cultural tourism as well as its business networks and resources in the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area. We believe that the two parties can achieve synergy in the development and sale of tourism properties at Gudou Hot Spring Resort, creating value and aiming for cost-effectiveness and mutual benefit."

- End -