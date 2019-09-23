Log in
Guernsey Financial Services Commission : Sanctions Notice - Central African Republic

09/23/2019 | 11:12am EDT

Council Regulation (EU) 224/2014, as implemented in the Bailiwick by the Central African Republic (Restrictive Measures) (Guernsey) Ordinance, 2014, the Central African Republic (Restrictive Measures) (Alderney) Ordinance, 2014 and the Central African Republic (Restrictive Measures) (Sark) Ordinance, 2014, has been amended by Council Implementing Regulation 2019/1574.

The effect of the amendment, which is automatically effective in the Bailiwick, is to update the information relating to one individual on the list of persons subject to an asset freeze and related financial prohibitions.

The Implementing Regulation is available here:

Council Implementing Regulation 2019/1574

MEASURES WHICH SHOULD BE TAKEN

All businesses must check whether they maintain any accounts or otherwise have any kind of relationship with the listed persons or with any other natural or legal person, entity or body designated under the legislation and must treat any funds, other assets or economic resources

  • directly or indirectly belonging to, owned, held or controlled by them, whether wholly or jointly, or
  • derived from any funds or economic resources directly or indirectly belonging to, owned, held or controlled by them, whether wholly or jointly, or
  • belonging to individuals or entities acting on their behalf or at their direction, whether wholly or jointly

as frozen with immediate effect if this is not already the case. Businesses must report any findings to the Policy and Resources Committee immediately.

Businesses must also refrain from making any funds or economic resources available directly or indirectly, wholly or jointly, to or for the benefit of

  • any designated person, entity or body
  • any entity directly or indirectly owned or controlled by a designated person, entity or body, whether wholly or jointly
  • any individuals or entities acting on behalf or at the direction of a designated person, entity or body, whether wholly or jointly

other than in respect of transactions that come within a permitted derogation and have been authorised by the Policy and Resources Committee.

The information referred to above is required by the Policy and Resources Committee in the exercise of its powers under the Schedule to the Ordinances referred to above.

Any information or queries should be sent to [email protected] with the subject line 'Central African Republic'.

Further information on the effect of asset freezes and related issues including licences is available on the States of Guernsey website at http://www.gov.gg/sanctions

Disclaimer

Guernsey Financial Services Commission published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 15:11:07 UTC
