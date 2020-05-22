Guernsey Financial Services Commission : Sanctions Notice - ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida

Please be advised that the United Nations Security Council has added one individual, Amir Muhammad Sa'id Abdal-Rahman al-Mawla, to the list of individuals and entities subject to restrictive measures, including targeted financial sanctions, pursuant to United Nations Security Council Resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da'esh), Al-Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities.

Further details are available here:

https://www.un.org/press/en/2020/sc14195.doc.htm

Under section 13 of the Sanctions (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law, 2018 (the Sanctions Law), this amendment is deemed to have been made to the list maintained by the European Union under EU Regulation (EC) 881/2002 and is therefore automatically effective in the Bailiwick under the Al-Qaida (Restrictive Measures (Guernsey) Ordinance, 2013.

MEASURES WHICH SHOULD BE TAKEN

All businesses must check whether they maintain any accounts or otherwise have any kind of relationship with the persons referred to above or to any other natural or legal person, entity or body designated under the legislation referred to above and must treat any funds, other assets or economic resources

directly or indirectly belonging to, owned, held or controlled by them, whether wholly or jointly, or

derived from any funds or economic resources directly or indirectly belonging to, owned, held or controlled by them, whether wholly or jointly, or

belonging to individuals or entities acting on their behalf or at their direction, whether wholly or jointly

as frozen with immediate effect if this is not already the case. Businesses must report any findings to the Policy & Resources Committee immediately, and must ensure that they have taken all other steps that may be required in order to comply with the reporting obligations at section 14 of the Sanctions Law.

Businesses must also refrain from making any funds or economic resources available directly or indirectly, wholly or jointly, to or for the benefit of

any designated person, entity or body

any entity directly or indirectly owned or controlled by a designated person, entity or body, whether wholly or jointly

any individuals or entities acting on behalf or at the direction of a designated person, entity or body, whether wholly or jointly

other than in respect of transactions that come within a permitted derogation as determined by the Policy & Resources Committee, or in accordance with a licence issued by the Policy & Resources Committee, as the case may be.

The information referred to above is required by the Policy & Resources Committee in the exercise of its powers under section 15 of the Sanctions Law and under the Schedule to each of the Ordinances listed above.

Any information or queries should be sent to [email protected] with the subject line 'Al-Qaida Sanctions'.

Further information on the effect of asset freezes and related issues including licences is available on the States of Guernsey website at http://www.gov.gg/sanctions