Guernsey Post : Postal tariff 2019

Guernsey Post announce changes to its postal tariff

Guernsey Post has announced that it will be introducing changes to its postal products and the associated rates from Monday 1st April 2019.

In summary, the headline changes are as follows: -

• The cost of a Bailiwick letter will rise by 2p from 46p to 48p

• The price of a UK letter will rise by 3p from 62p to 65p, which is still 5p below the first class rate in the UK.

• The introduction of a 250g weight step for small parcels to the UK means that the price on items below this weight will fall by 12% to £3.28

• The price of a letter to Europe will rise from 76p to 80p

• The price of a letter to the Rest of the World will rise from 85p to 90p

Boley Smillie, Guernsey Post Chief Executive said:

'We have worked hard to mitigate the impact of rising charges from Royal Mail and overseas postal operators whilst at the same time we have made changes to the structure of our tariffs based on customer feedback. Overall the revenue generated from the tariff increase will be below Guernsey inflation.

In particular we have made significant changes to our parcel tariffs this year. We have introduced a small parcel tariff for customers posting to the UK and we have removed some of the more complicated pricing structures for parcels to European and International destinations.

We are also launching a new online postage calculator which will make it much easier for customers to identify the right service for their destination at the best price. Later this year we will launch online postage which we believe will be a welcome option for our customers as it will allow them to buy and print their postage at a convenient time to them.

Over the course of the coming few weeks we will be working hard to ensure our customers are prepared for the changes. For customers wishing to find out more information, the full tariff will be available to download at www.guernseypost.com from 18th March 2019. Any business customers that believe they would benefit from advice on how to best prepare mailings to ensure the best possible price should contact Ciara Devlin on 733570'