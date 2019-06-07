Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Guernsey stock exchange ready to work with FCA over Woodford

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 03:41am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Guernsey's stock exchange said it knows of no investigation by Britain's financial markets regulator into the bourse connected to the suspension of a fund by Neil Woodford - or a reason to start one - but stands ready to help the UK watchdog.

Woodford's Equity Income fund was suspended on Monday after an increase in redemptions, and on Wednesday Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it was looking into the suspension and the listing of some of Woodford's assets in Guernsey.

The FCA indicated on Wednesday that it was concerned the movement of some or all of Woodford's stake in four companies to Guernsey might be an attempt to side-step rules capping the share of unlisted stocks in his fund at 10%.

The four companies in question - biotech company BenevolentAI, technology investor Ombu, energy group IH Holdings and real estate investor Sabina Estates - are all private companies that have listed preference shares in Guernsey. None of the shares have ever traded, the stock exchanges's website shows.

The International Stock Exchange (TISE) Authority, which operates the Guernsey bourse, said some media had interpreted the FCA's statement to mean that the UK watchdog was investigating the bourse over Woodford's suspended LF Woodford Equity Income Fund, but the fund was outside its remit.

"The International Stock Exchange Authority only has a remit for certain securities listed on TISE where the LF Woodford Equity Income Fund is an investor ... (and we) will of course communicate with and support the FCA further," it said.

Three of the Woodford-linked companies - BenevolentAI, Ombu and IH Holdings - were suspended from the exchange temporarily on April 12 without explanation. BenevolentAI and Ombu were reinstated on April 23, with IH reinstated on May 14.

In its statement on Thursday TISE said it had made several attempts to contact the FCA over the suspensions in April before finally speaking to the authority on May 8.

In a rebuke to the FCA, TISE said it had received no warning of the former's plan to release a statement about Guernsey on Wednesday.

"The International Stock Exchange Authority proactively engaged with the FCA in the spirit of regulatory cooperation but subsequently was given no prior warning of the FCA statement or its content."

The FCA declined to comment when contacted by Reuters on Thursday.

People familiar with the FCA said it was the UK watchdog that initiated contact by asking the Guernsey exchange in mid-to-late April about Woodford, with a formal discussion arranged for May 8.

Woodford is also facing pressure over its decision not to waive fees on the suspended fund, a favourite among retail investors. On Thursday a senior British lawmaker joined calls for Woodord to act.

The Guernsey Financial Services Commission, which regulates the island's bourse, said it was not directly involved in the listings decisions.

"The FCA has no jurisdiction in the Bailiwick of Guernsey and any regulatory investigations in Guernsey would be conducted by the GFSC should it deem any necessary," it said in a statement.

"The LF Woodford Equity Income Fund is registered in England and Wales and the Investment Manager of the Fund is authorised and regulated by the FCA, not the GFSC," the statement added.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop, Carolyn Cohn and Huw Jones, additional reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Rachel Armstrong, David Goodman and Alexandra Hudson)

By Simon Jessop, Carolyn Cohn and Huw Jones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:37aOil jumps 2% helped by Falih comment on prices
RE
04:32aEUROPE : European stocks recover after ECB disappointment
RE
04:32aJapan business card app operator Sansan prices IPO at top of range, raises $360 mln
RE
04:30aGerman Industrial Production Fell More Sharply Than Expected in April --Update
DJ
04:27aRussian oil contamination crisis is almost over - Novak
RE
04:20aUK house prices show biggest annual rise since Jan 2017 - Halifax
RE
04:18aIraqi oil minister says global output deal likely to be extended - RIA
RE
04:12aDrop in output and exports shows German economy stuttering
RE
04:06aDecarbonising UK economy will cost £1 trillion, cannot be delayed - Hammond
RE
04:05aSAUDI'S FALIH : we don't want to engage in race to up oil output
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
2AXA : AXA : Sells 40M EQH Shares for $834M
3As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
4NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : No-say Nissan had tech that drove Fiat Chrysler-Renault idea
5NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Drugmaker Sanofi appoints Novartis' Hudson as CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About