MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guess & Co. Corporation has re-aligned the senior management team of the Company for more effective operation. The Company announced the following changes following approval and ratification by the Board of Directors on November 15, 2019:



Jerry D. Guess, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Jerry D. Guess, founder of Guess & Co. Corporation, remains chairman of the Board of Directors and chief executive officer. He assumed the role of president from Michelle Stewart. Mr. Guess became chairman and chief executive officer in January of 2019.

Michelle Stewart, Deputy Chairman, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Michelle Stewart remains deputy chairman, chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Guess & Co. Corporation. She returned to the Company in February of 2019 following a brief retirement. Ms. Stewart became deputy chairman in February of 2019 and became the permanent chief operating officer and permanent chief financial officer following the re-alignment of management.

Eric Shindledecker, Executive Vice-President

Eric Shindledecker remains executive vice-president of Guess & Co. Corporation. There were no changes to his position or responsibilities with the Company.

About Guess & Co. Corporation

Guess & Co. Corporation is an emerging global stewardship solutions company with energy, health care, technology and real estate businesses. We partner with communities, companies and governments to improve the welfare of people. Guess & Co. Corporation is a registered contractor with the U.S. Government to provide solutions to federal government agencies and members of our company have active top-secret/SCI clearances. We are based in Miami, Florida and have over 20 subsidiaries. Guess & Co. Corporation was founded in August of 2017. The management team of Guess & Co. Corporation has over 50 years of combined experience.

Media Contact: Media Relations media@guessandcocorporation.com