Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Guess & Co. Corporation Announces Management Re-Alignment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/17/2019 | 08:48am EST

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guess & Co. Corporation has re-aligned the senior management team of the Company for more effective operation. The Company announced the following changes following approval and ratification by the Board of Directors on November 15, 2019:

Jerry D. Guess, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Jerry D. Guess, founder of Guess & Co. Corporation, remains chairman of the Board of Directors and chief executive officer. He assumed the role of president from Michelle Stewart. Mr. Guess became chairman and chief executive officer in January of 2019.

Michelle Stewart, Deputy Chairman, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Michelle Stewart remains deputy chairman, chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Guess & Co. Corporation. She returned to the Company in February of 2019 following a brief retirement.  Ms. Stewart became deputy chairman in February of 2019 and became the permanent chief operating officer and permanent chief financial officer following the re-alignment of management.

Eric Shindledecker, Executive Vice-President

Eric Shindledecker remains executive vice-president of Guess & Co. Corporation. There were no changes to his position or responsibilities with the Company.

About Guess & Co. Corporation

Guess & Co. Corporation is an emerging global stewardship solutions company with energy, health care, technology and real estate businesses. We partner with communities, companies and governments to improve the welfare of people. Guess & Co. Corporation is a registered contractor with the U.S. Government to provide solutions to federal government agencies and members of our company have active top-secret/SCI clearances. We are based in Miami, Florida and have over 20 subsidiaries. Guess & Co. Corporation was founded in August of 2017. The management team of Guess & Co. Corporation has over 50 years of combined experience.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8a0e310-7671-4a35-8393-6b4420066ed8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7aab76e9-d0cc-4eec-abb9-befaa94f59a8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d855e59-5dca-4fae-9b57-37110b867411

Media Contact:

Media Relations
media@guessandcocorporation.com

Primary Logo

Jerry D. Guess

Jerry D. Guess, Chairman, CEO & President of Guess & Co. Corporation
Michelle Stewart

Michelle Stewart, Deputy Chairman, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer of Guess & Co. Corporation
Eric Shindledecker

Eric Shindledecker, Executive Vice-President of Guess & Co. Corporation

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:27aHONDA MOTOR : Márquez seals victory in Valencia as Lorenzo bids farewell
AQ
09:21aTHE BEST VERIZON BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2019) : List of Early iPhone, Pixel & Galaxy Cell Phone & Fios Wireless Savings Shared by Deal Tomato
BU
09:20a'Crown jewel' Aramco stirs loyal Saudi demand for giant IPO
RE
09:11aHERE'S THE BEST FITBIT BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS : Early Fitbit Charge 3, 2, Ionic, Versa 2 & Versa Lite Savings Researched by Saver Trends
BU
09:00aFINAL DEADLINE ALERT : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Investors of Tomorrow's Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Its Attorneys
GL
09:00aFINAL DEADLINE ALERT : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Farfetch (FTCH) Investors of Tomorrow's Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm
GL
08:48aFrench lottery operator IPO draws retail investors - minister
RE
08:48aGuess & Co. Corporation Announces Management Re-Alignment
GL
08:47aRussia says India delaying signing helicopters deal - executive
RE
08:41aBEST PURPLE MATTRESS BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2019 : Early Purple Hybrid & Premier Mattress Sales Reviewed by Saver Trends
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Saudi Aramco in race for IPO record with $1.7 trillion top value
2JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J Rapidly Tested Its Baby Powder After Asbestos Finding -- and the Results Were Complica..
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : recalls nearly 400,00 vehicles over braking system defect
4SAUDI ARAMCO WILL NOT MARKET IPO IN THE UNITED STATES: sources
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Airlines Turn Away From Big Jets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group