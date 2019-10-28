Guess & Co. Corporation Launches Native American Stewardship Solutions

MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guess & Co. Corporation is pleased to announce the launch of Native American Stewardship Solutions. In the United States, there are over 500 federally-recognized Tribes. Guess & Co. Corporation is making its vast portfolio of solutions available to Tribes throughout the United States and Canada. While there are many companies that offer products and services to Indian Country, Guess & Co. Corporation is the only company that offers a full-suite of solutions across many areas. Guess & Co. Corporation’s team has over 40 years of combined experience and is uniquely suited to deliver customized and packaged opportunities to Native American Tribes. The company helps Tribes while being sensitive to their needs to maintain their sovereign status. The senior management team of Guess & Co. Corporation including Jerry D. Guess, chairman, CEO and president and Michelle Stewart, deputy chairman, chief operating officer and chief financial officer are working together to ensure that Native American Tribes have the opportunity to develop their own economies and improve the welfare of their people. “For years, Native American Tribes have been overlooked, and we want to change that by helping them become dynamic and thriving organizations through economic development,” said Jerry D. Guess, chairman, CEO and president of Guess & Co. Corporation.



Guess & Co. Corporation Native American Stewardship Solutions Include:

Economic development.



Community revitalization and development.



Infrastructure development, management and operation.

About Guess & Co. Corporation

Guess & Co. Corporation is an emerging global stewardship solutions company with energy, health care, technology and real estate businesses. We partner with communities, companies and governments to improve the welfare of people. Guess & Co. Corporation is a registered contractor with the U.S. Government to provide solutions to federal government agencies and members of our company have active top-secret/SCI clearances. We are based in Miami, Florida and have over 20 subsidiaries. Guess & Co. Corporation was founded in August of 2017. The management team of Guess & Co. Corporation has over 40 years of combined experience.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f6533c3-3bf4-46a1-9a05-2a5e9db54769

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7aab76e9-d0cc-4eec-abb9-befaa94f59a8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8a0e310-7671-4a35-8393-6b4420066ed8

Media Contact: Media Relations media@guessandcocorporation.com