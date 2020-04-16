Log in
Guggenheim Partners Accepting Applications for Third Network for Social Innovation Cohort

04/16/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Partners is now accepting applications for the third cohort of the Network for Social Innovation (NSI), the firm’s venture philanthropy program designed to identify and support the growth of visionary non-profit organizations tackling some of the most challenging issues of our time.

Through the Network for Social Innovation, Guggenheim Partners invests $100,000 in several high-performing, early-stage, non-profit organizations leveraging innovative solutions to solve enduring social problems. In addition, the firm deploys its “creative capital” -- any non-financial contribution that Guggenheim Partners can provide through accessing its employees’ and networks’ specialized skills and resources. Since launching the initiative in 2016, Guggenheim has welcomed ten non-profit organizations into the Network for Social Innovation and looks forward to expanding the cohort before the end of 2020.

“Guggenheim Partners prides itself on its ability to utilize innovative solutions,” said Robert Rutkoff, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Guggenheim Partners. “The Network for Social Innovation aims to identify non-profit organizations scaling innovative approaches to support the communities where we work and live. We are excited to continue driving social impact through this important initiative.”

Network for Social Innovation partner and alumni organizations include Drive Change, FreeFrom, Global Health Corps, Hot Bread Kitchen, JustFix.nyc, Moneythink, Pursuit, Sanergy, Sanitation and Health Rights India, and SIRUM.

Interested and eligible non-profit organizations may submit applications online at www.guggenheimpartners.com/NSI. Applications are due by May 29 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Vetting will occur in multiple rounds, and organizations will be selected by year-end.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $275 billion in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

*Assets under management are as of 12.31.2019 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $67bn.

The preparation and distribution of this press release does not constitute a form of commitment or recommendation relating to the proposed grant of capital. The information contained herein is as of the date indicated and reflects present intention only. This information is subject to change at any time, and Guggenheim Partners is under no obligation to provide recipient with any updates or amendments to this press release.

Media Contact

Steven Lee
Guggenheim Partners
212.5293.2811 office
Steven.Lee@guggenheimpartners.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
