Guggenheim Partners LLC : 2018 QII Tax Information

03/27/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

Non Resident Alien (NRA) Layout

2018 Year-End Tax Reporting Information

NRA Layout Report Date:

2/5/2019

TARGET DELIVERY DATE: FEBRUARY 5, 2019

Any overviews herein are intended to be general in nature and do not constitute tax advice or legal advice. Please consult your tax advisor and/or state and local tax offices for more complete information. This information does not represent an offer to sell securities of the funds and it is not soliciting an offer to buy securities of the funds. There can be no assurance that any closed-end fund will achieve its investment objective(s). Past performance does not guarantee future results. The value of any closed-end fund will fluctuate with the value of the underlying securities.

Please list Securities in Cusip Order (Skip Rows Between Entries)

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

NRA Exempt

FIRPTA

FIRPTA

Non-NRA Exempt

Security

Income Div

NRA Exempt

Eligible

Eligible

Non-FIRPTA

Description

Ticker

Reclass

Corrected

Payable

(Attributed to

Short-Term

Short-Term

Long-Term

Long-Term

(Fund Name)

CUSIP

Symbol

( R )

( C )

Date

Interest Income)

Capital Gain

Capital Gain

Capital Gain

Capital Gain

Closed End Funds

Advent Claymore Convertible Securites & Income Fund

00764C109

AVK

1/31/2018

0.026835790

Advent Claymore Convertible Securites & Income Fund

00764C109

AVK

2/28/2018

0.026974658

Advent Claymore Convertible Securites & Income Fund

00764C109

AVK

3/29/2018

0.027020201

Advent Claymore Convertible Securites & Income Fund

00764C109

AVK

4/30/2018

0.027020201

Advent Claymore Convertible Securites & Income Fund

00764C109

AVK

5/31/2018

0.027020201

Advent Claymore Convertible Securites & Income Fund

00764C109

AVK

6/29/2018

0.027020201

Advent Claymore Convertible Securites & Income Fund

00764C109

AVK

7/31/2018

0.027020201

Advent Claymore Convertible Securites & Income Fund

00764C109

AVK

8/23/2018

0.027020201

Advent Claymore Convertible Securites & Income Fund

00764C109

AVK

9/28/2018

0.027020201

Advent Claymore Convertible Securites & Income Fund

00764C109

AVK

10/31/2018

0.027020201

Advent Claymore Convertible Securites & Income Fund

00764C109

AVK

11/30/2018

0.068620600

Advent Claymore Convertible Securites & Income Fund

00764C109

AVK

12/31/2018

0.068620600

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund

31647Q106

FMO

2/28/2018

-

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund

31647Q106

FMO

5/31/2018

-

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund

31647Q106

FMO

8/31/2018

-

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund

31647Q106

FMO

11/30/2018

-

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust

401664107

GBAB

1/31/2018

0.121857516

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust

401664107

GBAB

2/28/2018

0.121857516

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust

401664107

GBAB

3/29/2018

0.121857516

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust

401664107

GBAB

4/30/2018

0.121857516

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust

401664107

GBAB

5/31/2018

0.121857516

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust

401664107

GBAB

6/29/2018

0.122297571

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust

401664107

GBAB

7/31/2018

0.122297571

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust

401664107

GBAB

8/31/2018

0.122297571

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust

401664107

GBAB

9/28/2018

0.122297571

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust

401664107

GBAB

10/31/2018

0.122297571

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust

401664107

GBAB

11/30/2018

0.122297571

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust

401664107

GBAB

12/31/2018

0.046939391

0.019988681

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund

40167B100

GPM

3/29/2018

-

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund

40167B100

GPM

6/29/2018

-

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund

40167B100

GPM

9/28/2018

-

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund

40167B100

GPM

12/31/2018

-

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

40167F101

GOF

1/31/2018

0.130729590

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

40167F101

GOF

2/28/2018

0.130729590

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

40167F101

GOF

3/29/2018

0.130729590

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

40167F101

GOF

4/30/2018

0.130729590

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

40167F101

GOF

5/31/2018

0.130729590

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

40167F101

GOF

6/29/2018

0.153437460

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

40167F101

GOF

7/31/2018

0.153437460

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

40167F101

GOF

8/31/2018

0.153437460

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

40167F101

GOF

9/28/2018

0.153437460

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

40167F101

GOF

10/31/2018

0.153437460

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

40167F101

GOF

11/30/2018

0.153437460

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

40167F101

GOF

12/31/2018

0.018230634

0.087763557

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund

40168G108

GGM

1/31/2018

0.161538300

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund

40168G108

GGM

2/28/2018

0.161538300

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund

40168G108

GGM

3/29/2018

0.161538300

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund

40168G108

GGM

4/30/2018

0.161538300

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund

40168G108

GGM

5/31/2018

0.161538300

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund

40168G108

GGM

6/29/2018

0.165617550

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund

40168G108

GGM

7/31/2018

0.165617550

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund

40168G108

GGM

8/31/2018

0.165617550

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund

40168G108

GGM

9/28/2018

0.165617550

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund

40168G108

GGM

10/31/2018

0.165617550

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund

40168G108

GGM

11/30/2018

0.165617550

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund

40168G108

GGM

12/31/2018

0.165617550

Guggenheim Energy & Income Fund

40169Q105

GEI

3/29/2018

25.967906250

Guggenheim Energy & Income Fund

40169Q105

GEI

6/29/2018

25.967906250

Guggenheim Energy & Income Fund

40169Q105

GEI

9/28/2018

18.779769981

Guggenheim Energy & Income Fund

40169Q105

GEI

12/31/2018

22.395343259

Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of

Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors,

LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, GS GAMMA

Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited and Guggenheim Partners India Management.

Guggenheim Investments does not provide tax advice.

Disclaimer

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 16:09:07 UTC
