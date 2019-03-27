Guggenheim Partners LLC : 2018 QII Tax Information

Non Resident Alien (NRA) Layout
2018 Year-End Tax Reporting Information
|
NRA Layout Report Date:
|
2/5/2019
|
TARGET DELIVERY DATE: FEBRUARY 5, 2019
Please list Securities in Cusip Order (Skip Rows Between Entries)
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NRA Exempt
|
|
FIRPTA
|
FIRPTA
|
Non-NRA Exempt
|
|
Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Div
|
NRA Exempt
|
Eligible
|
Eligible
|
Non-FIRPTA
|
|
Description
|
|
Ticker
|
Reclass
|
Corrected
|
Payable
|
(Attributed to
|
Short-Term
|
Short-Term
|
Long-Term
|
Long-Term
|
|
(Fund Name)
|
CUSIP
|
Symbol
|
( R )
|
( C )
|
Date
|
Interest Income)
|
Capital Gain
|
Capital Gain
|
Capital Gain
|
Capital Gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Closed End Funds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advent Claymore Convertible Securites & Income Fund
|
00764C109
|
AVK
|
|
|
1/31/2018
|
0.026835790
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advent Claymore Convertible Securites & Income Fund
|
00764C109
|
AVK
|
|
|
2/28/2018
|
0.026974658
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advent Claymore Convertible Securites & Income Fund
|
00764C109
|
AVK
|
|
|
3/29/2018
|
0.027020201
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advent Claymore Convertible Securites & Income Fund
|
00764C109
|
AVK
|
|
|
4/30/2018
|
0.027020201
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advent Claymore Convertible Securites & Income Fund
|
00764C109
|
AVK
|
|
|
5/31/2018
|
0.027020201
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advent Claymore Convertible Securites & Income Fund
|
00764C109
|
AVK
|
|
|
6/29/2018
|
0.027020201
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advent Claymore Convertible Securites & Income Fund
|
00764C109
|
AVK
|
|
|
7/31/2018
|
0.027020201
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advent Claymore Convertible Securites & Income Fund
|
00764C109
|
AVK
|
|
|
8/23/2018
|
0.027020201
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advent Claymore Convertible Securites & Income Fund
|
00764C109
|
AVK
|
|
|
9/28/2018
|
0.027020201
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advent Claymore Convertible Securites & Income Fund
|
00764C109
|
AVK
|
|
|
10/31/2018
|
0.027020201
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advent Claymore Convertible Securites & Income Fund
|
00764C109
|
AVK
|
|
|
11/30/2018
|
0.068620600
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advent Claymore Convertible Securites & Income Fund
|
00764C109
|
AVK
|
|
|
12/31/2018
|
0.068620600
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund
|
31647Q106
|
FMO
|
|
|
2/28/2018
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund
|
31647Q106
|
FMO
|
|
|
5/31/2018
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund
|
31647Q106
|
FMO
|
|
|
8/31/2018
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund
|
31647Q106
|
FMO
|
|
|
11/30/2018
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust
|
401664107
|
GBAB
|
|
|
1/31/2018
|
0.121857516
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust
|
401664107
|
GBAB
|
|
|
2/28/2018
|
0.121857516
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust
|
401664107
|
GBAB
|
|
|
3/29/2018
|
0.121857516
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust
|
401664107
|
GBAB
|
|
|
4/30/2018
|
0.121857516
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust
|
401664107
|
GBAB
|
|
|
5/31/2018
|
0.121857516
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust
|
401664107
|
GBAB
|
|
|
6/29/2018
|
0.122297571
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust
|
401664107
|
GBAB
|
|
|
7/31/2018
|
0.122297571
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust
|
401664107
|
GBAB
|
|
|
8/31/2018
|
0.122297571
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust
|
401664107
|
GBAB
|
|
|
9/28/2018
|
0.122297571
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust
|
401664107
|
GBAB
|
|
|
10/31/2018
|
0.122297571
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust
|
401664107
|
GBAB
|
|
|
11/30/2018
|
0.122297571
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust
|
401664107
|
GBAB
|
|
|
12/31/2018
|
0.046939391
|
0.019988681
|
|
|
|
Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund
|
40167B100
|
GPM
|
3/29/2018
|
-
|
|
Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund
|
40167B100
|
GPM
|
6/29/2018
|
-
|
|
Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund
|
40167B100
|
GPM
|
9/28/2018
|
-
|
|
Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund
|
40167B100
|
GPM
|
12/31/2018
|
-
|
|
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
|
40167F101
|
GOF
|
1/31/2018
|
0.130729590
|
|
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
|
40167F101
|
GOF
|
2/28/2018
|
0.130729590
|
|
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
|
40167F101
|
GOF
|
3/29/2018
|
0.130729590
|
|
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
|
40167F101
|
GOF
|
4/30/2018
|
0.130729590
|
|
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
|
40167F101
|
GOF
|
5/31/2018
|
0.130729590
|
|
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
|
40167F101
|
GOF
|
6/29/2018
|
0.153437460
|
|
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
|
40167F101
|
GOF
|
7/31/2018
|
0.153437460
|
|
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
|
40167F101
|
GOF
|
8/31/2018
|
0.153437460
|
|
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
|
40167F101
|
GOF
|
9/28/2018
|
0.153437460
|
|
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
|
40167F101
|
GOF
|
10/31/2018
|
0.153437460
|
|
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
|
40167F101
|
GOF
|
11/30/2018
|
0.153437460
|
|
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
|
40167F101
|
GOF
|
12/31/2018
|
0.018230634
|
0.087763557
|
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund
|
40168G108
|
GGM
|
1/31/2018
|
0.161538300
|
|
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund
|
40168G108
|
GGM
|
2/28/2018
|
0.161538300
|
|
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund
|
40168G108
|
GGM
|
3/29/2018
|
0.161538300
|
|
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund
|
40168G108
|
GGM
|
4/30/2018
|
0.161538300
|
|
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund
|
40168G108
|
GGM
|
5/31/2018
|
0.161538300
|
|
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund
|
40168G108
|
GGM
|
6/29/2018
|
0.165617550
|
|
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund
|
40168G108
|
GGM
|
7/31/2018
|
0.165617550
|
|
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund
|
40168G108
|
GGM
|
8/31/2018
|
0.165617550
|
|
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund
|
40168G108
|
GGM
|
9/28/2018
|
0.165617550
|
|
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund
|
40168G108
|
GGM
|
10/31/2018
|
0.165617550
|
|
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund
|
40168G108
|
GGM
|
11/30/2018
|
0.165617550
|
|
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund
|
40168G108
|
GGM
|
12/31/2018
|
0.165617550
|
|
Guggenheim Energy & Income Fund
|
40169Q105
|
GEI
|
3/29/2018
|
25.967906250
|
|
Guggenheim Energy & Income Fund
|
40169Q105
|
GEI
|
6/29/2018
|
25.967906250
|
|
Guggenheim Energy & Income Fund
|
40169Q105
|
GEI
|
9/28/2018
|
18.779769981
|
|
Guggenheim Energy & Income Fund
|
40169Q105
|
GEI
|
12/31/2018
|
22.395343259
|
