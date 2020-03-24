Log in
Guggenheim Partners LLC : GGM March 2020 Section 19A-1 Letter

03/24/2020 | 06:43pm EDT

Computershare, Inc.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund

(NYSE: GGM)

Cusip: 40168G108

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1813 per share payable on March 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 13, 2020. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.1468 per share, or 80.97% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.0345 per share, or 19.03% of this distribution would currently be classified as a return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2020 will be reported to shareholders in January 2021 on Form 1099-DIV.

Computershare, Inc.

Transfer Agent

March 2020

Disclaimer

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 22:42:04 UTC
