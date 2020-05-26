Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Guggenheim Partners LLC : GGM May 2020 Section 19A-1 Notice Letter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 04:13pm EDT

Computershare, Inc.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund

(NYSE: GGM)

Cusip: 40168G108

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1813 per share payable on May 29, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2020. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.1412 per share, or 77.88% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.0401 per share, or 22.12% of this distribution would currently be classified as a return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2020 will be reported to shareholders in January 2021 on Form 1099-DIV.

Computershare, Inc.

Transfer Agent

May 2020

Disclaimer

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 20:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:23pHerding wild buffalo and cattle from space
PU
04:23pFLEXIBLE INTERNATIONAL : 10-K/A - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation.
AQ
04:23pNovavax, Merck rise; Regeneron, Anaplan fall
AQ
04:23pBENEFITFOCUS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pKRATON CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) on Behalf of Investors
BU
04:22pFOSUN INTERNATIONAL : Canada's Quebec provides $200 million aid to hard-hit Cirque du Soleil
RE
04:22pDTE ENERGY CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pTWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pPAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : 'This could be the one that gets me,' says oilfield service veteran
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Postpones 2019 Results Publication for Third Time
3AVIVA PLC : Frozen UK property funds face existential crisis
4AIRBUS SE : Airbus Wins Contract to Build Module for NASA Lunar Mission
5AXA : French restaurant ruling puts coronavirus claims on global menu

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group