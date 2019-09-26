Log in
Guggenheim Partners LLC : GOF September 2019 Section 19A-1 Notice Letter

09/26/2019 | 03:13pm EDT

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

(NYSE: GOF)

Cusip: 40167F101

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1821 per share payable on September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 13, 2019. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.0787 per share, or 43.22% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.1034 per share, or 56.78% of this distribution would currently be classified as return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2019 will be reported to shareholders in January 2020 on Form 1099-DIV.

Computershare, Inc.

Transfer Agent

September 2019

Disclaimer

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 19:12:09 UTC
