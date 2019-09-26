Guggenheim Partners LLC : GOF September 2019 Section 19A-1 Notice Letter

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

(NYSE: GOF)

Cusip: 40167F101

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1821 per share payable on September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 13, 2019. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.0787 per share, or 43.22% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.1034 per share, or 56.78% of this distribution would currently be classified as return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2019 will be reported to shareholders in January 2020 on Form 1099-DIV.

Computershare, Inc.

Transfer Agent

September 2019