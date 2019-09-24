Log in
Guggenheim Partners LLC : GPM September 2019 Section 19A-1 Notice Letter

09/24/2019 | 05:13pm EDT

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Cusip: 40167B100

Record Date: September 13, 2019

Ticker: GPM

Payable Date: September 30, 2019

DistributionAmount Per Share: $0.2400

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distributionandthe cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income; net realizedshort-term capital gains; net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.

% Breakdown of the

Total Cumulative

% Breakdown of the Total

Current Quarterly

Current Quarterly

Distributions for the

Cumulative Distributions

Distribution ($)

Distribution

Fiscal Year to Date ($)

for the Fiscal Year to Date

Net Investment Income

-

-

-

-

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

-

-

-

-

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

-

-

-

-

Return of Capital

$0.2400

100.00%

$0.7200

100.00%

Total (per commonshare)

$0.2400

100.00%

$0.7200

100.00%

If the Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains, a portion of your distribution maybe a return of capital. A return of capital mayoccur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid backto you. A return of capital distributiondoes not necessarily reflect the Fund's Investment performance andshouldnot be confused with "yield" or "income".

The amounts andsources of distributions reported inthis 19(a) Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will dependuponthe Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year andmay be subject to changes basedon tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following table provides GPM's total returnperformance basedon net asset value (NAV) over various time periods compared to GPM's annualized andcumulative distributions rates.

Average annual total return (in relationto NAV) for five year period ending August 31, 2019

6.58%

Annualizedcurrent distribution rate expressedas a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2019

12.53%

Cumulative total return(inrelation to NAV) for the fiscal year through August 31, 2019

16.40%

Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2019

9.40%

Performance data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results and current performance may be lower or higher than the figures shown. Total returns reflect fees and expenses of the Fund.

You shouldnot draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distributionor from the terms of the Fund's Managed DistributionPolicy.

Disclaimer

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 21:12:04 UTC
