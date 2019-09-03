Guggenheim Partners LLC : Investments Announces September 2019 Closed-End Fund Distributions

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of GPM's current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income; net realized short-term capital gains; net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.

Estimated Estimated Estimated Amounts of Estimated Amounts of the the % Breakdown of Current % Breakdown of Total Cumulative the Total the Current Distributions for Cumulative Quarterly Quarterly the Fiscal Year to Distributions for the Distribution ($) Distribution Date ($) Fiscal Year to Date Net Investment - - - - Income Net Realized Short- - - - - Term Capital Gains Net Realized Long- - - - - Term Capital Gains Return of Capital $0.2400 100.00% $0.7200 100.00% Total Distribution $0.2400 100.00% $0.7200 100.00%

If the Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income".

The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following table provides GPM's total return performance based on net asset value (NAV) over various time periods compared to GPM's annualized and cumulative distribution rates.

Annualized total return (in relation to NAV) for the