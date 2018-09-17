Guggenheim Securities Completes Acquisition of Millstein & Co.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that it completed its previously announced acquisition of Millstein & Co., a leading advisor to companies, investors, governments and other stakeholders facing complex financial issues, including providing advice on restructuring, mergers and acquisitions and liability management transactions.



The combination of Millstein & Co. with Guggenheim’s restructuring group creates one of the leading restructuring and liability management practices.

As previously announced, founder and CEO of Millstein & Co., Jim Millstein, is joining Guggenheim as Co-Chairman of Guggenheim Securities alongside Alan Schwartz, Executive Chairman of Guggenheim Partners and Co-Chairman of Guggenheim Securities.

Ronen Bojmel will lead the combined Guggenheim restructuring team.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $265 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,300 professionals based in more than 25 offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

1Assets under management are as of 06.30.2018 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $66bn.

Media Contact

Ellen Cunningham

Guggenheim Partners

212.518.9578

Ellen.N.Cunningham@GuggenheimPartners.com



