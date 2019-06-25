Log in
Guggenheim Securities Hires John Welsh to Expand Industrials Investment Banking Practice

06/25/2019 | 04:34pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that John Welsh will join the firm as a Senior Managing Director in the Industrials Investment Banking Group. Mr. Welsh will commence work at Guggenheim in September.

Mr. Welsh brings more than 20 years of investment banking experience to Guggenheim. He will join most recently from Barclays, where for the past five years he was Co-Head of the Global Industrials Group. Prior to joining Barclays in 2008, Mr. Welsh was at Lehman Brothers for 10 years.

“We are pleased to welcome John to Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, Co-CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “John possesses deep sector knowledge and is a trusted adviser, as evidenced by his long-standing client relationships. We look forward to his leadership and contributions to our clients as we build upon our successful industrials business and the firm generally.”

Mr. Welsh received his B.S. from Indiana University. He will be based in Guggenheim’s New York office.

About Guggenheim Securities
Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners
Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $265 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

1Assets under management are as of 3.31.2019 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $60bn.

Media Contact

Steven Lee      
Guggenheim Partners
212.293.2811
Steven.Lee@GuggenheimPartners.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
