Guggenheim Securities Hires Sean Daugherty to Expand Investment Banking Practice in Chicago

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Sean Daugherty has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director focusing on the consumer sector. Mr. Daugherty’s hiring follows the launch of Guggenheim Securities’ middle market investment banking practice and an expansion of its Chicago office.



“Sean is an important part of the build out of our Chicago office and growth of our consumer investment banking practice,” said Mark Van Lith, Co-CEO of Guggenheim Securities and Head of Investment Banking. “Sean’s industry expertise and broad transaction experience will enhance our ability to provide differentiated insights in a rapidly evolving consumer landscape. We look forward to Sean’s continued success at Guggenheim.”

Mr. Daugherty has more than 15 years of investment banking experience and will join Guggenheim from Lazard where he spent more than 11 years, most recently serving as a Managing Director in the Consumer, Food, and Retail investment banking group. During his time at Lazard, Mr. Daugherty focused on advising branded consumer and food companies and was named to the “40 Under 40 Dealmaker” award list by M&A Advisor. Mr. Daugherty began his investment banking career at Merrill Lynch & Co. Mr. Daugherty received his M.B.A. from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago and his B.A. from St. Lawrence University.

Mr. Daugherty is based in Guggenheim’s Chicago office.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $275 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs .

1Assets under management are as of 09.30.2019 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $67bn.

Media Contact