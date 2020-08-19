Guggenheim Third Quarter 2020 High-Yield and Bank Loan Outlook: The Impact of the Fed's Corporate Credit Facilities

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments, the global asset management and investment advisory business of Guggenheim Partners, today provided its Third Quarter 2020 High-Yield and Bank Loan Outlook. Titled “The Impact of the Fed’s Corporate Credit Facilities,” the report discusses the efficacy of Federal Reserve intervention in credit markets, and why its corporate credit facilities should prove a tailwind for high-yield corporate bonds and bank loans into the third quarter and beyond despite a deterioration in credit fundamentals.



Among the highlights in the 16-page report:

With the Fed’s Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility targeting a normalization of credit market functioning, we are monitoring metrics, including the level of credit spreads, credit curve shape, trading volume, and bid-ask spreads.





There is still scope for improvement in the level of credit spreads. BBB-rated spreads remain 37 basis points wider than January levels. BB-rated corporate bond spreads are 124 basis points wider than January levels, and B-rated corporate bonds are 130 basis points wider.





High-yield credit curves remain inverted. In the BB-rated sector, the difference between a nine- to 10-year maturity bond spread and a two- to three-year maturity bond spread is -36 basis points.





Rating migration has been negative and default rates have risen, reminding us that the Fed’s programs cannot repair solvency issues.





Our work continues to focus on opportunistically capturing value as the Fed’s programs support credit markets. As such, we are somewhat bullish.

For more information, please visit http://www.guggenheiminvestments.com.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with more than $220 billion1 in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 300+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

1. Guggenheim Investments assets under management as of 6.30.2020 and include leverage of $13bn. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, and Guggenheim Partners India Management.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The potential impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak are increasingly uncertain, difficult to assess and impossible to predict, and may result in significant losses. Investments in fixed-income instruments are subject to the possibility that interest rates could rise, causing their value to decline. High-yield and unrated debt securities are at a greater risk of default than investment grade bonds and may be less liquid, which may increase volatility.

One basis point is equal to 0.01 percent.

This material is distributed or presented for informational or educational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product, or as investing advice of any kind. This material is not provided in a fiduciary capacity, may not be relied upon for or in connection with the making of investment decisions, and does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. The content contained herein is not intended to be and should not be construed as legal or tax advice and/or a legal opinion. Always consult a financial, tax and/or legal professional regarding your specific situation.

This material contains opinions of the author, but not necessarily those of Guggenheim Partners, LLC or its subsidiaries. The opinions contained herein are subject to change without notice. Forward looking statements, estimates, and certain information contained herein are based upon proprietary and non-proprietary research and other sources. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but are not assured as to accuracy. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is neither representation nor warranty as to the current accuracy of, nor liability for, decisions based on such information. No part of this material may be reproduced or referred to in any form, without express written permission of Guggenheim Partners, LLC.