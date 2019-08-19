GuideOne Announces Alliance with Strategos International for Armed Intruder Training

Customers get safety and security training to prepare and equip their organizations against an armed intruder

GuideOne Insurance is proud to announce its alliance with Strategos International, a Kansas City-based organization that will bring training and consulting to its customers in all niches – churches, schools, nonprofits, senior living communities and small businesses – to help them best prepare for and react in an armed intruder situation.

“As we were tragically reminded recently, random acts of gun violence are a grim reality in today’s world. And, oftentimes, the first responder is a member of the community,” says Jessica Snyder, GuideOne’s Chief Executive Officer and President.

She continues, “Many of our customers feel especially vulnerable. By providing them with this value-added service, they have immediate access to resources and training to proactively prepare for and respond should a violent incident occur.”

Strategos International’s President, Vaughn Baker, says, “The increase of violence at schools and faith-based organizations is disturbing, but it’s reality. And it’s a reality we must confront with education and training – those are our strengths.”

Through Strategos International, GuideOne customers have access to a variety of training modules, from web-based to onsite, at a discounted rate. Training courses cover security principles, intruder awareness and response, and other security-related topics for churches, schools and businesses. Additional resources are also available on GuideOne.com, including webinars, e-books, safety resource articles and more.

About GuideOne Insurance

GuideOne Insurance was founded in 1947 with a commitment to social responsibility. That tradition continues today, as the company proudly protects the people who strengthen our communities. GuideOne serves churches, educational institutions, nonprofit organizations, small businesses and senior living communities. GuideOne provides commercial property and liability, workers’ compensation, commercial auto, and many other liability needs.

Rated “A-” (Excellent) by industry analyst A.M. Best, GuideOne does business in all 50 states through a network of thousands of independent agents who serve more than 51,000 members. GuideOne’s corporate headquarters are located in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Strategos International

Strategos (www.StrategosIntl.com), founded in 2002, is a leader in training businesses, schools and churches to proactively respond to active shooters and violent intruders. The firm has trained more than 150,000 people worldwide. Strategos also evaluates facilities and overall organizational security to protect people and property; provides tactical instruction for law enforcement, military and private security personnel; and, provides executive protection for businesses, executives, VIPs and others in need of personal security.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005150/en/