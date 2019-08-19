Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GuideOne Announces Alliance with Strategos International for Armed Intruder Training

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 08:04am EDT

Customers get safety and security training to prepare and equip their organizations against an armed intruder

GuideOne Insurance is proud to announce its alliance with Strategos International, a Kansas City-based organization that will bring training and consulting to its customers in all niches – churches, schools, nonprofits, senior living communities and small businesses – to help them best prepare for and react in an armed intruder situation.

“As we were tragically reminded recently, random acts of gun violence are a grim reality in today’s world. And, oftentimes, the first responder is a member of the community,” says Jessica Snyder, GuideOne’s Chief Executive Officer and President.

She continues, “Many of our customers feel especially vulnerable. By providing them with this value-added service, they have immediate access to resources and training to proactively prepare for and respond should a violent incident occur.”

Strategos International’s President, Vaughn Baker, says, “The increase of violence at schools and faith-based organizations is disturbing, but it’s reality. And it’s a reality we must confront with education and training – those are our strengths.”

Through Strategos International, GuideOne customers have access to a variety of training modules, from web-based to onsite, at a discounted rate. Training courses cover security principles, intruder awareness and response, and other security-related topics for churches, schools and businesses. Additional resources are also available on GuideOne.com, including webinars, e-books, safety resource articles and more.

About GuideOne Insurance

GuideOne Insurance was founded in 1947 with a commitment to social responsibility. That tradition continues today, as the company proudly protects the people who strengthen our communities. GuideOne serves churches, educational institutions, nonprofit organizations, small businesses and senior living communities. GuideOne provides commercial property and liability, workers’ compensation, commercial auto, and many other liability needs.

Rated “A-” (Excellent) by industry analyst A.M. Best, GuideOne does business in all 50 states through a network of thousands of independent agents who serve more than 51,000 members. GuideOne’s corporate headquarters are located in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Strategos International

Strategos (www.StrategosIntl.com), founded in 2002, is a leader in training businesses, schools and churches to proactively respond to active shooters and violent intruders. The firm has trained more than 150,000 people worldwide. Strategos also evaluates facilities and overall organizational security to protect people and property; provides tactical instruction for law enforcement, military and private security personnel; and, provides executive protection for businesses, executives, VIPs and others in need of personal security.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:22aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Registered Shareholders in the Bermuda Principal Register
PU
08:22aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Registered Shareholders in the Hong Kong Branch Register
PU
08:22aMEDIA ALERT : This Thursday, Grab a Burger and Help Beat MS
PU
08:22aFORTINET : Creating a Differentiated SD-WAN Service as a Platform for Revenue Generating Value Added Services (VAS)
PU
08:22aCHANNELADVISOR : Named Among Capterra's Top 20 Most Popular E-Commerce Software Providers
PU
08:20aUNIVERSAL MCLOUD : Signs AssetCare™️ Agreement for Performance Analytics with Longyuan Wind Power in China
AQ
08:18aORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:18aDIXIE BRANDS USA : ' Aceso Hemp expands distribution footprint into California and Nevada with Power Distribution LLC
AQ
08:17aADTRAN : 08/19/19 - ADTRAN Delivers New Series of Gigabit Ethernet Switches +
PU
08:17aINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA : Announcement on the Approval of the Qualification of Directors by the CBIRC
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears
2NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : executive sold shares before drug data manipulation made public
3ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Microsoft, Nvidia team up for more realistic visuals on Minecraft game
4BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : BROWN FORMAN : U.S. whiskey exporters struggle after year of EU tariffs
5NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA : Struggling Norwegian Air gets a lift from bank stake sale

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group