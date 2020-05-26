Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GuideOne National Becomes First U.S. Carrier to Write Business on the Whitespace Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 09:31am EDT

West Des Moines, IA, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GuideOne National announced today that it has joined the Whitespace Platform to strengthen its connections with the London market and enjoy the benefits that digital trading brings. Whitespace is a platform that enables brokers and underwriters to offer, negotiate, place and bind (re)insurance contracts with each other, in a truly digital platform.

Mark Groenheide, Senior Vice President, Specialty at GuideOne National, says, “Working with Whitespace was an easy decision for us to make. This platform keeps us connected to the historic London market and the vitally important relationships we have there. It also brings consistency, a full audit trail, and adds clarity and benefit to the entire insurance trading process.”

Whitespace Chief Platform Officer, Marcus Broome, says, “With more than 90 brokers and carriers in London now doing business through our platform, Whitespace is well placed to offer more efficient access to the world’s leading wholesale insurance and reinsurance market. We are delighted that GuideOne National is our first overseas carrier and are looking forward to working closely with Mark and his team to help them grow their use of Whitespace across the business.”

Groenheide adds, “Using the Whitespace Platform, we can deliver value to our customers at any time and from anywhere. It supports complex risks where such interaction adds value, as well as more straightforward risks that can be agreed upon without a meeting. At the end of the day, it makes doing business with GuideOne National easier, while also improving the quality of service to our customers.”

 ## 

About GuideOne National:

GuideOne National is a specialty insurance subsidiary of GuideOne Mutual Insurance Company. Rated “A-“(Excellent) by industry analyst A.M. Best, GuideOne is licensed in all 50 states as an excess & surplus carrier. GuideOne’s corporate headquarters are located in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Whitespace Software:

Whitespace Software Limited is a London-based technology company focused on the digital transformation of the insurance industry. They have particular expertise in digital contracts, electronic trading, claims management, pricing and Lloyd’s members’ agents – the area that drove their first success when they started back in 1985.  

Today they use the very latest technologies to deliver the best possible digital insurance experiences at internet scale and with enterprise security.

 

Christy Gooding
GuideOne National
515-267-5437
cgooding@guideone.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:46aAECI : Preference Dividend Declaration
PR
09:46aBlock & Leviton LLP Announces Opening of New Delaware Office; Hires Experienced Chancery Court Litigator Nathan A. Cook as Managing Partner
GL
09:44aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa hopes for speedy EU nod for bailout - sources
RE
09:44a1LIFE HEALTHCARE : Montage International Selects Modernized Primary Care Provider One Medical to Deliver 24/7 Digital Health Services to Its Guests and Associates
AQ
09:44aCEMEX : successfully amends its main bank agreement
AQ
09:44aDOOSAN INFRACORE : Launched construction solution 'Site Cloud'
AQ
09:44aITC : enters into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% equity share capital of Sunrise Foods Private Limited
AQ
09:44aDOOSAN SOLUS : acquires 34 billion incentive from Hungarian government; -Funding for the establishment of a battery foil factory, corporate tax exemption
AQ
09:44aDOOSAN INFRACORE : Launches Next Generation Wheel Loader 'DL-7'
AQ
09:44aHERC : Hertz Global Holdings Takes Action to Strengthen Capital Structure Following Impact of Global Coronavirus Crisis
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : 'This could be the one that gets me,' says oilfield service veteran
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Postpones 2019 Results Publication for Third Time
3AVIVA PLC : Frozen UK property funds face existential crisis
4SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : to Keep 45% Stake in Siemens Energy After Spin-Off -Reuters
5ORSTED A/S : ORSTED A/S : Leading Danish companies join forces on an ambitious sustainable fuel project

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group