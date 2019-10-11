GuidePoint Security Named CRN Triple Crown Winner Third Consecutive Year

GuidePoint Security LLC, a premier cybersecurity services and solutions provider, has been named, for the third consecutive year, as one of the recipients of the coveted CRN Triple Crown Award. Organizations recognized for the prestigious listing are selected from the top tier members of three other CRN awards programs.

This year’s Triple Crown list paid tribute to 47 organizations who had the distinct honor of also being chosen for the CRN 2019 Solution Provider 500, the Fast Growth 150 and Tech Elite 250 awards programs.

“We’re very pleased to have once again been included in such a revered awards listing,” GuidePoint Security Founder and Managing Partner Michael Volk noted.

“GuidePoint’s commitment to providing the very best in innovative and customized cybersecurity solutions and services, as well our continued commitment to excellence, are just a few of the reasons why our Virginia-based company has enjoyed so much internal and external growth,” Volk added.

As part of the Triple Crown awards process, GuidePoint was earlier recognized as being one of the largest and fastest growing solution providers in North America. The company was also commended for possessing some of the highest-level certifications from major IT vendors.

GuidePoint Security provides trusted cybersecurity expertise, solutions and services that help organizations make better decisions and minimize risk. By taking a three-tiered, holistic approach for evaluating security posture and ecosystems, GuidePoint enables some of the nation's top organizations, such as Fortune 500 companies and U.S. government agencies, to identify potential threats and gaps, align and optimize resources and integrate best-fit solutions that mitigate risk. For more information, visit www.guidepointsecurity.com.

