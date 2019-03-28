Log in
GuidePoint Security : Named One of 2019 Tech Elite 250 by CRN® for Third Consecutive Year

03/28/2019 | 07:01am EDT

GuidePoint Security, a cybersecurity solutions leader enabling organizations to make smarter decisions and minimize risk, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named GuidePoint Security to its 2019 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list honors a select group of North American service and solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology suppliers, scaled to their company size. These companies have distinguished themselves with multiple, top-level certifications, specializations and partner program designations from the industry’s most prestigious technology providers.

“CRN’s Tech Elite 250 list recognizes solution providers with extensive technical knowledge and premier certifications,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “Pursuit of vendor certifications and broader skill sets in a wide range of technologies and IT practices, proves a solution provider is committed to delivering maximum business value from those technologies and giving their customers the highest level of service.”

“This award is a great example of the industry’s recognition of GuidePoint’s continued investment in the technical expertise of its cybersecurity engineers, architects and consultants,” stated Jody Len, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at GuidePoint Security. “We believe this capability is a critical component of the value we ultimately deliver to our customers by helping them to make better cybersecurity decisions, faster and with less risk.”

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN, and online at www.CRN.com/TechEllite250.

About GuidePoint Security

GuidePoint Security provides trusted cybersecurity expertise, solutions and services that help organizations make better decisions and minimize risk. By taking a three-tiered, holistic approach for evaluating security posture and ecosystems, GuidePoint enables some of the nation’s top organizations, such as Fortune 500 companies and U.S. government agencies, to identify threats, optimize resources and integrate best-fit solutions that mitigate risk. For more information, visit guidepointsecurity.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com


© Business Wire 2019
