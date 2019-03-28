GuidePoint Security : Named One of 2019 Tech Elite 250 by CRN® for Third Consecutive Year

GuidePoint Security, a cybersecurity solutions leader enabling
organizations to make smarter decisions and minimize risk, announced
today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named
GuidePoint Security to its 2019 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list
honors a select group of North American service and solution providers
that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications
from leading technology suppliers, scaled to their company size. These
companies have distinguished themselves with multiple, top-level
certifications, specializations and partner program designations from
the industry’s most prestigious technology providers.
“CRN’s Tech Elite 250 list recognizes solution providers with extensive
technical knowledge and premier certifications,” said Bob Skelley, CEO
of The Channel Company. “Pursuit of vendor certifications and broader
skill sets in a wide range of technologies and IT practices, proves a
solution provider is committed to delivering maximum business value from
those technologies and giving their customers the highest level of
service.”
“This award is a great example of the industry’s recognition of
GuidePoint’s continued investment in the technical expertise of its
cybersecurity engineers, architects and consultants,” stated Jody Len,
Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at GuidePoint Security. “We
believe this capability is a critical component of the value we
ultimately deliver to our customers by helping them to make better
cybersecurity decisions, faster and with less risk.”
Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of
CRN, and online at www.CRN.com/TechEllite250.
About GuidePoint Security
GuidePoint Security provides trusted cybersecurity expertise, solutions
and services that help organizations make better decisions and minimize
risk. By taking a three-tiered, holistic approach for evaluating
security posture and ecosystems, GuidePoint enables some of the nation’s
top organizations, such as Fortune 500 companies and U.S. government
agencies, to identify threats, optimize resources and integrate best-fit
solutions that mitigate risk. For more information, visit guidepointsecurity.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our
dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and
innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we
connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end
users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we
draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for
ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
