GuidePoint Security : Named One of the Largest Private Companies in Greater D.C.

GuidePoint Security was recently named by the Washington Business Journal (WBJ) as one of the largest Private Companies in the Greater Washington, D.C. area for 2019. With consistent revenue growth as well as an ever-increasing workforce, the WBJ’s recognition is one of several this year for the cybersecurity company which has provided customers trusted cybersecurity expertise, solutions and services since 2011.

“We’re excited about GuidePoint Security’s inclusion in the WBJ’s Largest Private Companies listing,” GuidePoint Founder and Managing Partner Michael Volk noted.

“Since GuidePoint’s inception, we’ve strived to identify, recruit, hire and retain the best and the brightest in the cybersecurity industry,” he explained. “The fact we’ve been so successful in harnessing such top-level talent is just another reason why we’ve been able to grow our customer base throughout the Nation, but without having to compromise on quality.”

In addition, Volk said he was proud of the fact that GuidePoint is also home to a number of highly respected professionals who have previously served in various branches of the U.S. military.

The WBJ, through their 100 company listing, recognizes the Largest Private Companies in the Greater Washington D.C. area annually. While the Virginia-based company has experienced steady growth, GuidePoint has still been able to stay laser-focused on providing trusted cybersecurity expertise, solutions and services that help organizations make better decisions and minimize risk. GuidePoint weighed in at number 41 on this year’s list.

By taking a three-tiered, holistic approach for evaluating security posture and ecosystems, GuidePoint enables some of the nation’s top organizations, such as Fortune 500 companies and U.S. government agencies, to identify threats, optimize resources and integrate best-fit solutions that mitigate risk.

