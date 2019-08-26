Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GuidePoint Security : on List of 75 Fastest Growing Companies in Greater Washington

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 11:53am EDT

GuidePoint Security is honored to be named on the list of the 75 fastest growing companies in the Greater Washington area by the Washington Business Journal once again. GuidePoint Security is a cybersecurity solutions leader enabling organizations to make smarter decisions and minimize risk. The Fastest Growing Companies awards program has been around for over twenty years and this year over 2,000 private, locally based companies were vying to be considered for this coveted program. The Fastest Growing Companies List is considered a prestigious list that reflects the diversity and growth of the Greater Washington region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005495/en/

Michael Volk, Founder and Managing Partner at GuidePoint Security (Photo: Business Wire)

Michael Volk, Founder and Managing Partner at GuidePoint Security (Photo: Business Wire)

To be considered, companies must have more than $2 million in revenue in 2016 and more than $10 million in revenue in 2018 to qualify. Growth must be consecutive year-over-year.

“We are excited to have been named on the list of 75 Fastest Growing Companies in Greater Washington once again,” said Michael Volk, Founder and Managing Partner at GuidePoint Security. “The List is based on average percent revenue growth between 2016 and 2018, and we believe much of our success is due to our focused, holistic approach and the breadth and depth of our technical expertise. Our greatest value is that our customers trust us to make the best recommendations and implement the best-fit solutions for their cybersecurity ecosystem.”

Complete list of top achievers will be released by The Washington Business Journal at the awards presentation in late October.

About GuidePoint Security

GuidePoint Security provides trusted cybersecurity expertise, solutions and services that help organizations make better decisions that minimize risk. By taking a three-tiered, holistic approach for evaluating security posture and ecosystems, GuidePoint enables some of the nation’s top organizations, such as Fortune 500 companies and U.S government agencies, to identify threats, optimize resources and integrate best-fit solutions that mitigate risk.

About The Washington Business Journal

The Washington Business Journal features local business news about Washington, D.C.. They also provide tools to help businesses grow, network and hire.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:39pS&T : Fourth purchase offer for free-float shareholders of Kontron S&T AG at a price of EUR 4.85 per share
AQ
12:38pConversica Named to Constellation ShortList for Sales Productivity Solutions
GL
12:36pFIRST COBALT : Glencore and First Cobalt Sign Definitive Agreement
AQ
12:36pKBRA RELEASES RESEARCH REPORT &NDASH; UP IN VAPE : The Growth in E-Cigarette Taxes
BU
12:35pACCENTURE : Positioned as a Leader in Latest IDC MarketScape Report for Worldwide Digital Transformation Service Providers for Utilities
AQ
12:35pTRITON PACIFIC : Adds Former PricewaterhouseCoopers Partner as Chief Financial Officer
PR
12:35pINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
12:34pGECINA : Appoints Romain Veber as Executive Director Investment & Development
BU
12:34pTrump says confident China sincere about wanting a trade deal
RE
12:33pTrump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
2VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
3ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buy-back Program
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ
5DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Berlin city rent cap plans hit real estate shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group