GuidePoint Security : on List of 75 Fastest Growing Companies in Greater Washington

GuidePoint Security is honored to be named on the list of the 75 fastest growing companies in the Greater Washington area by the Washington Business Journal once again. GuidePoint Security is a cybersecurity solutions leader enabling organizations to make smarter decisions and minimize risk. The Fastest Growing Companies awards program has been around for over twenty years and this year over 2,000 private, locally based companies were vying to be considered for this coveted program. The Fastest Growing Companies List is considered a prestigious list that reflects the diversity and growth of the Greater Washington region.

To be considered, companies must have more than $2 million in revenue in 2016 and more than $10 million in revenue in 2018 to qualify. Growth must be consecutive year-over-year.

“We are excited to have been named on the list of 75 Fastest Growing Companies in Greater Washington once again,” said Michael Volk, Founder and Managing Partner at GuidePoint Security. “The List is based on average percent revenue growth between 2016 and 2018, and we believe much of our success is due to our focused, holistic approach and the breadth and depth of our technical expertise. Our greatest value is that our customers trust us to make the best recommendations and implement the best-fit solutions for their cybersecurity ecosystem.”

Complete list of top achievers will be released by The Washington Business Journal at the awards presentation in late October.

About GuidePoint Security

GuidePoint Security provides trusted cybersecurity expertise, solutions and services that help organizations make better decisions that minimize risk. By taking a three-tiered, holistic approach for evaluating security posture and ecosystems, GuidePoint enables some of the nation’s top organizations, such as Fortune 500 companies and U.S government agencies, to identify threats, optimize resources and integrate best-fit solutions that mitigate risk.

About The Washington Business Journal

The Washington Business Journal features local business news about Washington, D.C.. They also provide tools to help businesses grow, network and hire.

