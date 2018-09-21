Guided Therapeutics Announces New Agreement to Promote Sales and Marketing in Russia and Eastern Europe

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: GTHP), the maker of a rapid and
painless testing platform based on its patented biophotonic technology,
today announced it has signed a letter of intent with its Russian and
Eastern European Sales and Marketing partner, Newmars Group Kft., to
accelerate marketing and sales of the LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan in
those territories. The agreement follows the recent announcement of
positive LuViva clinical findings and projected orders for Russia and
Eastern Europe. The new projections indicate that LuViva will enter the
market next year with sales of LuViva devices and disposables in excess
of 500 devices and 1.5 million disposable cervical Guides over a five
year period.
“We can now add Russia and Eastern Europe to the list of large screening
markets that we expect to become active and place significant orders
next year, including China, Turkey and possibly India”, said Gene
Cartwright, CEO of Guided Therapeutics.
According to the World Health Organization, cervical cancer is ranked as
one of the most frequent cancers in women. Central and Eastern Europe
have a population of approximately 112 million women above 15 years of
age, who are at risk of developing cervical cancer. The current
estimates indicate approximately 1,971 per 100,000 new cases diagnosed
and 886 per 100,000 deaths annually in Central and Eastern Europe,
making the control of this deadly disease a priority for those countries.
About Guided Therapeutics
The Guided Therapeutics LuViva® Advanced
Cervical Scan is an investigational device and is limited by federal law
to investigational use in the U.S. LuViva, the wave logo and "Early
detection, better outcomes" are registered trademarks owned by Guided
Therapeutics, Inc.
