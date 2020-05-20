Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Guidehouse Insights : Names Signify, Telensa, and Itron the Leading Smart Street Lighting Vendors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 05:16am EDT

Leaders have strong product portfolios that are recognized as reliable, mature, and high quality

A new Leaderboard Report from Guidehouse Insights examines the strategy and execution of 18 smart street lighting vendors, with Signify, Telensa, and Itron ranked as the top market players.

Smart street lighting is solidifying its position as one of the most rapidly expanding technologies in the smart cities market. The strong business case and platform potential of smart street lighting continues to accelerate substantial commercial projects in cities and utility service areas globally. Click to tweet: According to a new Leaderboard report from @WeAreGHInsights, Telensa, Signify, and Itron are the leading suppliers of smart street lighting.

“Signify, Telensa, and Itron each have strong product portfolios that are recognized in the market as being reliable, mature, and of high-quality,” says Ryan Citron, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. “These vendors have clear, compelling visions that are effectively communicated to the industry and a strong market presence through the deployment of large-scale connected street lighting projects in multiple world regions.”

According to Guidehouse Insights, the global market for smart street lighting is expected to be worth $992 million in 2020, growing to more than $8.3 billion by 2029. Over the past 2 years, millions of control nodes have been added to street lights globally. With more applications being added to street lighting networks, new revenue streams are available to industry players and cities that capitalize on these opportunities.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Smart Street Lighting Vendors, examines the strategy and execution of 18 leading smart street lighting suppliers with the capacity to play a leading role in large-scale deployments. These smart street lighting vendors are rated on 10 criteria: vision; go-to-market strategy; partners; product strategy; geographic reach; market presence; sales, marketing, and distribution; product features and portfolio; product integration; and staying power. Using the Guidehouse Insights proprietary Leaderboard methodology, vendors are profiled, rated, and ranked with the goal of providing industry participants with an objective assessment of these companies’ relative strengths and weaknesses in the growing global smart street lighting and smart cities markets. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today’s rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges with a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change, technology-driven innovation and significant regulatory pressure. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, we help clients create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington DC, the company has more than 7,000 professionals in more than 50 locations. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Smart Street Lighting Vendors, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report’s conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:40aRENK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
05:39aDollar weakening as optimism remains in markets
PU
05:39aSTARA PLANINA HOLD : Decisions of the General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05:39aDR REDDY LABORATORIES : . Reddy's Q4 & FY20 Financial Results
PU
05:39aJARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE : Adjourned Annual General Meeting – Responses to substantial and relevant questions
PU
05:39aNORTHERN OIL & GAS : UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference
PU
05:39aCOLONY CAPITAL : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
05:38aJapan's JXTG plans to spend $14 billion on transformation plan
RE
05:38aTHYSSENKRUPP : Independant Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
05:37aDANONE : to Place Greater Focus on ESG -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron aligns capacity and structures to changed market circumstances
3THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Quarter 2020
4TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Confirms UK North Sea Assets Sale Under Modified Terms
5DP AIRCRAFT I LIMITED : DP AIRCRAFT I : Norwegian Air gets $271 million state-backed loan after debt restructu..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group