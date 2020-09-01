Log in
Guidehouse Insights : Report Shows Emerging Hydrogen Production Technologies are Expected to Experience a 20% Compound Annual Growth Rate from 2020-2029

09/01/2020 | 05:16am EDT

Electrolyzers, solid oxide electrolysis cells, and biomass gasifiers are expected to play a key role as emphasis for decarbonization and renewables integration increases

A new report from Guidehouse Insights analyzes the global market for emerging hydrogen production technologies, providing forecasts for capacity and revenue through 2029.

There has been much discussion over the past several years of how hydrogen can aid the energy transition. Four emerging technologies—alkaline electrolyzers (AES), proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers, solid oxide electrolysis cells (SOECs), and biomass gasifiers—are expected to move the market forward as decarbonization becomes increasingly important and costs for green hydrogen (or hydrogen produced with no emissions) decline. Click to tweet: According to a new report from @WeAreGHInsights, the global capacity for emerging hydrogen production technologies is expected to reach approximately 1 GW annually by 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%.

“As countries and economies develop plans for decarbonization, hydrogen is being recognized as a potential tool for a variety of reasons,” says Shayne Willette, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. “Currently, only 1%-4% of hydrogen is produced with clean production technologies, but with greater emphasis on decarbonization, increasing renewables integration, and decreasing capital costs, emerging clean hydrogen production technologies are poised to play a key role going forward.”

According to the report, AES, PEM, and SOECs can use renewable electricity to produce green hydrogen, while biomass gasifiers can use otherwise carbon-emitting feedstocks such as municipal solid waste (MSW) to achieve the same result. Although most hydrogen is used in the industrial sector, significant demand growth is expected in the mobility sector due to expansion in the fuel cell vehicle (FCV) market as well as in hydrogen storage.

The report, Emerging Hydrogen Production Technologies, analyzes the global market for these emerging hydrogen production technologies based on geographic region and the different technologies. The study provides an analysis of current market issues, opportunities, drivers, and barriers for these emerging hydrogen production technologies. Global market forecasts for capacity and revenue extend through 2029. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today’s rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges with a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change, technology-driven innovation and significant regulatory pressure. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, we help clients create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington DC, the company has more than 7,000 professionals in more than 50 locations. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Emerging Hydrogen Production Technologies, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report’s conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.


© Business Wire 2020
