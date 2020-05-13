Guidehouse Insights : Report Shows Intelligent Building Solutions Can Help Cities and States Increase Energy Efficiency to Reduce Emissions

Vendors of intelligent building solutions should stay up to date on local goals and increase efficient products to remain relevant

A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the role of US city and state governments in addressing climate change, and how layering energy efficient systems and intelligent building solutions can help them meet their goals.

Since the US withdrew from the Paris Agreement in November 2019, city and state governments are creating and working toward their own decarbonization and sustainability goals. As a key contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, the building sector is primed to play a pivotal role in overall emission reductions and reaching these goals. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, intelligent building solutions can help cities and states increase energy efficiency to successfully reduce emissions.

“Energy efficiency is a critical step to meeting climate goals, and the buildings market as a targeted segment for these offerings is made more desirable by the addition of intelligent building solutions that allow for further insights and analytics into the built environment,” says Krystal Maxwell, senior research analyst at Guidehouse Insights. “Looking at buildings with a holistic perspective and building on this foundation through the addition of building automation and control will aid local governments in meeting their targets.”

As cities and states work toward meeting their goals, Guidehouse Insights recommends vendors stay updated on these goals and increase efficient products to remain relevant. Additionally, vendors should work toward addressing market barriers of intelligent building solutions. Partnerships are expected to be a necessity in accomplishing climate goals.

The report, Intelligent Buildings Drive Energy Savings to Meet Climate Goals, explores the role of city and state governments in addressing climate change. This report explores how layering energy efficient systems and intelligent building solutions can lead to the achievement of the ambitious goals laid out by cities and states. It also provides recommendations for intelligent building vendors so that intelligent building solutions play a pivotal role in cities and states reaching their GHG emission reduction targets and sustainability mandates. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

