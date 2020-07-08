Guidehouse : Names Alicia Harkness as New Health Segment Leader

Guidehouse, a leading consultancy and solutions provider for commercial and public sectors, today announced that Alicia Harkness has been appointed the leader of the firm’s Health segment. This role combines the Public Health leadership role that Harkness previously held with the Commercial Healthcare leadership role previously held by Dave Zito, who was recently appointed as Guidehouse’s first chief growth officer.

In this new role, Harkness is responsible for accelerating innovation and growth across the continuum of care through the development of strategies and solutions that result in driving large-scale public-private transformations to solve some of the world’s most significant healthcare challenges.

As a founding partner of the firm, Harkness has close to three decades of experience guiding clients through successful initiatives while improving care for citizens, active duty military personnel, veterans, and their families, and making a positive impact on society. This includes working with mission-based organizations such as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Military Health System, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Health & Human Services, U.S. Department of Education, state and local governments, higher education, academic medical centers, commercial healthcare providers, payers, and life science companies. Her engagements have received multiple FedHealthIT Innovation awards, including one for a predictive analytics solution that addresses suicide within the Veteran population and the digitization of Veteran health data. She previously served as partner and Commercial Healthcare segment leader at PwC, vice president at BearingPoint, and partner at KPMG.

Through recent challenges presented during the coronavirus pandemic, Harkness is spearheading initiatives to advise clients along their journeys – from response to recovery efforts to reinventing approaches to care in light of new, evolving trends and challenges. She also spearheaded the establishment of the Guidehouse Center for Health Insights, a source for research, trends, and best practices across the healthcare landscape.

In addition, Harkness has served as the firm’s Inclusion & Diversity leader, designing and leading the Guidehouse Inclusion & Diversity agenda which contributed to Guidehouse’s recognition as a 2020 Diversity, Inc. Top 50 Noteworthy company and as a 2019-2020 Great Place to Work-Certified company by the Great Place To Work Institute. She frequently applies her experiences as a successful woman in consulting to inform her priorities of promoting cultural dexterity, inclusion, mentorship, and sponsorship. She will continue to report to Guidehouse CEO Scott McIntyre.

“Having worked with Alicia in several capacities, I’ve seen firsthand the leadership talent, client commitment, and dedication she brings to the market and to her people in helping hospitals, public health officials, academic medical centers, and others build value,” said McIntyre. “I know that Alicia will continue to build our teams through a collaborative working environment as we help our Public and Commercial Health clients succeed and thrive as they serve their communities.”

Guidehouse’s Health segment is comprised of clinicians, scientists, former provider and public health administrators, and other experts with decades of strategy, consulting, funding and policy, revenue cycle management, digital and retail health, managed care, and outsourcing experience. Our professionals collaborate with hospitals and health systems, government agencies, life sciences companies, and payers, providing strategic insights and performance improvement solutions that help them redesign, revitalize, and transform their operations. For more information about the Guidehouse Health team, which has earned multiple Best in KLAS Awards, visit www.guidehouse.com/healthcare.

