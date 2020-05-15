Guidelines for Activities at Nagoya University During the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

May 15, 2020

Nagoya University Alert Categories

Currently At: Category B (From May 18 to May 31, 2020)

Category Definition A

(Caution) Risk of infection has significantly decreased. B

(High Alert) There remains a risk of infection, but Aichi is not currently designated as a region under state of emergency, and the government and regional authorities have not requested schools to close. Individual infections may result in temporary closures of individual buildings or departments. (Please note that this may increase to Level C depending on circumstances.) C

(Emergency) The government or regional authorities have requested all schools to close in accordance with a national declaration of a state of emergency, etc., or individual infections have occurred in multiple parts of campus, or a cluster infection has been discovered, etc.

Specific Activity Guidelines(From May 18 to May 31, 2020)

As the novel coronavirus infectious disease (COVID-19) continues to spread throughout the country, Nagoya University has established the following university-wide guidelines covering a wide array of activities and operations. These guidelines are intended to provide a set of appropriate, flexible standards allowing Nagoya University members to take part in activities according to the demands of the present circumstances. The activities taking place at Nagoya University are many and varied, but we ask each department to refer to these guidelines and take action in a proactive and independent manner. In addition, all faculty and staff should take care to avoid the Three Cs, wash their hands, wear a mask, and observe cough etiquette in their daily lives. In order to avoid the Three Cs, please refrain from dining together and other group activities.

These guidelines are divided into two sections.

The first is a university-wide alert system. The following three categories will be used to indicate in general the emergency response situation at Nagoya University:

Category A: Caution

Category B: High Alert

Category C: Emergency

Furthermore, we have adopted specific activity guidelines based on the Activity Criteria system created by Osaka University in response to the state of emergency declaration in Osaka Prefecture. The activities referenced in these guidelines include educational activities (lectures/classes/seminars and experiments/practical training), faculty and research activities, administrative work, meetings, entrance restrictions for students, extracurricular activities, and business and private travel.

These guidelines apply to the entire Nagoya University except for medical activities at Nagoya University Hospital.

Due to the rapidly changing situation, Alert Categories and Levels may change. Please check the website every day for the latest updates.

1. Educational Activities (lectures/classes/seminars and experiments/practical training)

Level Activity Notes 0 Normal operations 1 After taking measures to prevent the spread of infection,

Conduct lectures and seminars

Conduct experiments and practical training

Actively utilize ICT-based remote classes

Access Points: Open 2 After taking measures to prevent the spread of infection,

Conduct lectures and exercises (taking measures to avoid more than 50 people in a single class, such as biweekly lectures)

Conduct experiments and practical training

Lectures should be based around ICT-based remote classes

Access Points: Open 3 After taking measures to prevent the spread of infection,

Suspend face-to-face classes for lectures and seminars (only ICT-based remote classes allowed)

Experiments and practical training allowed (with limits on the number of people)

Access Points: Open 4 ICT-based remote classes only

Access Points: Closed Academic accommodations should be extended to students who cannot attend.

* Access Points: Locations designated by the university where campus Wi-Fi and PCs can be used by students who do not have access to an adequate Internet environment

2. Faculty and Research Activities

Level Activity Notes 0 Normal operations 1 After taking measures to prevent the spread of infection, continue research activities

Avoid attending seminars, etc. with large numbers of people (10 or more people) 2 After taking measures to prevent the spread of infection, continue research activities

Recommended that research activities be done from home (telework) 3 Continuation of research activities at their absolute minimum

As a rule, research activities done from home (telework)

All faculty members should avoid coming to the university unless necessary to maintain experiments and research resources, etc. 4 As a rule, all faculty members prohibited from coming to the university

Work from home, except for the minimum number of faculty and staff required to maintain safe operations and maintain essential assets to continuing research (living organisms, precision equipment, etc.)

3. Administrative and technical staff, URA, specialists

Level Activity Notes 0 Normal operations 1 Work as usual, paying attention to preventing the spread of infection 2 Work-from-home and staggered working hours recommended 3 Only staff necessary to maintaining university operations may come to the university. All others should work from home.

4. Meetings

Level Activity Notes 0 Activity permitted as usual. 1 Hold face-to-face meetings while paying attention to preventing the spread of infection. 2 Hold face-to-face meetings while paying attention to preventing the spread of infection.

Shift to online meetings as much as possible. 3 Conduct meetings online when attended by more than 10 people, including non-member attendees. If online meetings are deemed inappropriate due to the need to protect personal information or maintain confidentiality, face-to-face meetings may be conducted only after receiving special permission from the President. 4 Online meetings only If online meetings are deemed inappropriate due to the need to protect personal information or maintain confidentiality, face-to-face meetings may be conducted only after receiving special permission from the President.

5. Entrance restrictions for students

Level Activity Notes 0 No restrictions 1 Undergraduate students should avoid coming to the university except for the purpose of attending classes and using libraries.

However, even when coming to campus, students must leave the campus as soon as possible. 2 Undergraduate students are generally prohibited from coming to the university (experiments and practical training, library use for graduation thesis and graduation research, and Access Point use permitted).

Graduate students also should avoid coming to the university as much as possible. Library website 3 Both undergraduate and graduate students are prohibited from coming to the university.

Graduate students engaged in ongoing experiments and research activities are permitted.

Access Points cannot be used. 4 All students, including graduate students, researchers, etc., are prohibited from coming to the university.

6. Extracurricular activities

Level Activity Notes 0 Activities permitted as usual 1 Maximum consideration must be given to prevent the spread of infection. 2 Indoor meetings on and off campus are prohibited.

Some extracurricular activities may be permitted depending on the situation. 3 Only outdoor individual activities are permitted, while paying attention to preventing the spread of infection 4 All activities suspended

7. Business and Private Travel (all university members)

Level Activity Notes 0 Travel permitted as usual 1 Take care when traveling to epidemic areas. 2 Avoid unnecessary and non-urgent business and private travel to epidemic areas. 3 Prohibition of unnecessary and non-urgent business and private travel to areas under state of emergency.

Avoid all other business and private travel. 4 As a rule, all travel is prohibited.

To All Students:

Right now, our top priority is to do everything we can to lessen the risk of spreading the disease. Do not get infected and do not infect other people.

Please adhere to these university activity guidelines, make calm decisions, and behave appropriately.

If you have any troubles or concerns about your studies or other parts of your life, please do not hesitate to contact your affiliated department and the Student Services Center at any time.

