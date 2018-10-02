Guidepost Solutions and FINTRAIL Announce Formation of Joint Venture, FINTRAIL Solutions

Guidepost Solutions LLC, a global leader in compliance, investigations,
and security consulting and FINTRAIL Ltd., a preeminent financial
technology (FinTech) compliance consulting firm, have announced the
formation of FINTRAIL Solutions LLC, a joint venture establishing a
world-class financial crime consultancy company. Led by a management
team composed of top executives from each existing company, this unique
partnership will serve the specific needs of the North American FinTech
and RegTech markets by leveraging the credibility and knowledge of
Guidepost Solutions with the experience and capabilities of FINTRAIL.
“We are thrilled to announce the creation of FINTRAIL Solutions, which
will set a new standard for financial crime consultancies,” says Julie
Myers Wood, CEO of Guidepost Solutions. “The scope of the threat of
financial crime in North America, particularly for FinTech and RegTech
clients, is significant and created the need for such a venture.
Combining the knowledge of two respected entities will only serve to
enhance our advisory capabilities.”
The new company intends to focus on three core FinTech and RegTech
financial crime risk mitigation offerings in North America:
building risk focused, compliant and commercially intelligent
anti-financial crime frameworks; audit and internal assurance services;
and remediation services. These services are designed to assist clients
at any stage of their development. Additionally, the company will offer
specific support services for traditional brick-and-mortar firms seeking
transformational services.
“Our ability to offer these core competencies makes FINTRAIL Solutions
an ideal partner to legacy organizations, as well as RegTech and FinTech
businesses seeking subject matter expertise or seeking to enter the
North American market,” said Robert Evans, Co-Founder of FINTRAIL.
“Helping clients grow, adapt and solve problems, this new entity will
leverage the combined assets of two great consultancies and help stem
the tide of financial crime.”
Additionally, in Q4 2018, FINTRAIL Solutions will establish the North
American chapter of the FinTech Financial Crime Exchange (FFE). The FFE,
already operating in Europe, will bring together a network of North
American FinTechs to collaborate on the best practices in financial
crime risk management and create a globally connected community in the
fight against financial crime. More information on the exchange will be
announced at a later date.
About Guidepost Solutions
In a world where change is certain, experience is the best protection.
Guidepost Solutions offers global investigations, compliance and
monitoring, and security and technology consulting solutions for clients
in a wide range of industries. Our expert team provides leadership and
strategic guidance to address critical client needs across the globe.
With headquarters in New York, Guidepost Solutions maintains offices in
key markets including Boston; Chicago; Dallas; Honolulu; London; Los
Angeles; Oakland; Palm Beach; Sacramento; San Francisco; Seattle;
Singapore; and Washington, D.C.; and has resources across the globe.
Experience guides us. Solutions define us. For more information, please
visit www.guidepostsolutions.com.
About FINTRAIL Ltd
At FINTRAIL we support our clients as they navigate their journey, from
the frenetic excitement of an embryonic start-up to the challenges of an
established part of the financial ecosystem. FINTRAIL provides our
clients with access to a new, agile and energetic form of financial
crime risk management. This requires a different approach, one that is
not simply a box-ticking compliance process or a regulatory burden, but
one that puts commerciality and intelligent risk management at its core,
and something we believe is vital to businesses of any size. For more
information, please visit www.fintrail.co.uk.
