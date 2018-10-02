Guidepost Solutions and FINTRAIL Announce Formation of Joint Venture, FINTRAIL Solutions

FINTRAIL Solutions will deliver clients best in class financial crime consultancy services

Guidepost Solutions LLC, a global leader in compliance, investigations, and security consulting and FINTRAIL Ltd., a preeminent financial technology (FinTech) compliance consulting firm, have announced the formation of FINTRAIL Solutions LLC, a joint venture establishing a world-class financial crime consultancy company. Led by a management team composed of top executives from each existing company, this unique partnership will serve the specific needs of the North American FinTech and RegTech markets by leveraging the credibility and knowledge of Guidepost Solutions with the experience and capabilities of FINTRAIL.

“We are thrilled to announce the creation of FINTRAIL Solutions, which will set a new standard for financial crime consultancies,” says Julie Myers Wood, CEO of Guidepost Solutions. “The scope of the threat of financial crime in North America, particularly for FinTech and RegTech clients, is significant and created the need for such a venture. Combining the knowledge of two respected entities will only serve to enhance our advisory capabilities.”

The new company intends to focus on three core FinTech and RegTech financial crime risk mitigation offerings in North America: building risk focused, compliant and commercially intelligent anti-financial crime frameworks; audit and internal assurance services; and remediation services. These services are designed to assist clients at any stage of their development. Additionally, the company will offer specific support services for traditional brick-and-mortar firms seeking transformational services.

“Our ability to offer these core competencies makes FINTRAIL Solutions an ideal partner to legacy organizations, as well as RegTech and FinTech businesses seeking subject matter expertise or seeking to enter the North American market,” said Robert Evans, Co-Founder of FINTRAIL. “Helping clients grow, adapt and solve problems, this new entity will leverage the combined assets of two great consultancies and help stem the tide of financial crime.”

Additionally, in Q4 2018, FINTRAIL Solutions will establish the North American chapter of the FinTech Financial Crime Exchange (FFE). The FFE, already operating in Europe, will bring together a network of North American FinTechs to collaborate on the best practices in financial crime risk management and create a globally connected community in the fight against financial crime. More information on the exchange will be announced at a later date.

About Guidepost Solutions

In a world where change is certain, experience is the best protection. Guidepost Solutions offers global investigations, compliance and monitoring, and security and technology consulting solutions for clients in a wide range of industries. Our expert team provides leadership and strategic guidance to address critical client needs across the globe. With headquarters in New York, Guidepost Solutions maintains offices in key markets including Boston; Chicago; Dallas; Honolulu; London; Los Angeles; Oakland; Palm Beach; Sacramento; San Francisco; Seattle; Singapore; and Washington, D.C.; and has resources across the globe. Experience guides us. Solutions define us. For more information, please visit www.guidepostsolutions.com.

About FINTRAIL Ltd

At FINTRAIL we support our clients as they navigate their journey, from the frenetic excitement of an embryonic start-up to the challenges of an established part of the financial ecosystem. FINTRAIL provides our clients with access to a new, agile and energetic form of financial crime risk management. This requires a different approach, one that is not simply a box-ticking compliance process or a regulatory burden, but one that puts commerciality and intelligent risk management at its core, and something we believe is vital to businesses of any size. For more information, please visit www.fintrail.co.uk.

