Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Guidewires Market by Material Type, by Product, by Application, by End User, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2016 - 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 06:17pm CEST

The "Guidewires Market by Material Type, by Product, by Application, by End User, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2016 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global guidewires market is forecasted to attain revenue of $1,126.5 million by 2023

The growth is led by favorable reimbursement scenario, increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle associated disorders, and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MISs).

Insights on market segments

On the basis of material type, the market has been categorized into nitinol, stainless steel and hybrid type. Nitinol material is predicted to lead the guidewires market, in terms of size and as well as growth. The category held an estimated contribution of 47.2% in the global market in 2017 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. This leading position is mainly attributable to various features of these products such as high elastic property that provides kink resistance, better trackability and offers reduced prolapse, when compared to stainless steel and other materials.

On the basis of product, the guidewires market is categorized as surgical and diagnostic guidewires. Surgical product category is expected to showcase faster growth in demand, witnessing a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. According to a report, Global Surgery 2030, published by Lancet Commission on Global Surgery, 143 million additional surgical procedures are needed each year to save lives and prevent disability, globally.

These products find application in coronary, peripheral, urology, neurovascular, gastroenterology and other health related disorders. Among these the neurovascular application category is expected to witness fastest growth in demand, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of neurovascular disorders globally.

Hospitals and diagnostic clinics, and ASCs are the key end users in the guidewires market. Hospitals and diagnostic clinics are the largest end user, with an estimated share of 86.9% in 2017. This end user category is also expected to showcase fastest growth in demand, witnessing a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing number of hospitals globally.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

Chapter 5. Global Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 6. North America Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 8. Apac Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 9. Latam Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 10. Mea Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Cardinal Health Inc.
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Stryker Corporation
  • B. Braun Melsungen Ag
  • Cook Medical Llc
  • Conmed Corporation
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd.
  • Terumo Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k49wp7/guidewires_market?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:50pNETCENTS TECHNOLOGY : Elasticsearch Software
AQ
12:50pNETCENTS TECHNOLOGY : Access Control Hardware
AQ
12:50pNETCENTS TECHNOLOGY : Access Control Hardware-NETCENTS 2 VENDORS ONLY
AQ
12:50pNETCENTS TECHNOLOGY : Audio Visual Upgrade
AQ
12:50pNETCENTS TECHNOLOGY : Toad for Oracle
AQ
12:50pAtcom software
AQ
12:50pON THE MONEY - Expropriation without compensation puts preferential access to US markets at risk
AQ
12:50pSEA HARVEST : TRADING UPDATE - Viking to curb Sea Harvest
AQ
12:50pNASPERS : Pirates coach chews over defeat
AQ
12:50pLONMIN : MINING - Bold steps put Implats on new trajectory
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MERCK AND COMPANY : Roundup cancer verdict sends Bayer shares sliding
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : MPs 'disappointed' over regulator's inaction on RBS
3IG GROUP HOLDINGS : IG : Regulation takes shine off Plus500's record results, shares sink
4ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD LAUNCHES WORLD&RSQUO;S MOST POWERFUL DESKTOP PROCESSOR: Bigger, Better 2nd Genera..
5BAYER : BAYER : Germany aims to end use of glyphosate in this legislative period-spokesman

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.