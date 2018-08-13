Guidewires Market by Material Type, by Product, by Application, by End User, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2016 - 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Guidewires
Market by Material Type, by Product, by Application, by End User, by
Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand
Forecast, 2016 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Global guidewires market is forecasted to attain revenue of $1,126.5
million by 2023
The growth is led by favorable reimbursement scenario, increasing
prevalence of chronic and lifestyle associated disorders, and growing
demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MISs).
Insights on market segments
On the basis of material type, the market has been categorized into
nitinol, stainless steel and hybrid type. Nitinol material is predicted
to lead the guidewires market, in terms of size and as well as growth.
The category held an estimated contribution of 47.2% in the global
market in 2017 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 5.9% during the
forecast period. This leading position is mainly attributable to various
features of these products such as high elastic property that provides
kink resistance, better trackability and offers reduced prolapse, when
compared to stainless steel and other materials.
On the basis of product, the guidewires market is categorized as
surgical and diagnostic guidewires. Surgical product category is
expected to showcase faster growth in demand, witnessing a CAGR of 5.7%
during the forecast period. According to a report, Global Surgery 2030,
published by Lancet Commission on Global Surgery, 143 million additional
surgical procedures are needed each year to save lives and prevent
disability, globally.
These products find application in coronary, peripheral, urology,
neurovascular, gastroenterology and other health related disorders.
Among these the neurovascular application category is expected to
witness fastest growth in demand, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the
forecast period, owing to the increasing number of neurovascular
disorders globally.
Hospitals and diagnostic clinics, and ASCs are the key end users in the
guidewires market. Hospitals and diagnostic clinics are the largest end
user, with an estimated share of 86.9% in 2017. This end user category
is also expected to showcase fastest growth in demand, witnessing a CAGR
of 5.7% during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing number
of hospitals globally.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Background
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
Chapter 5. Global Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 6. North America Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 7. Europe Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 8. Apac Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 9. Latam Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 10. Mea Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 12. Company Profiles
-
Abbott Laboratories
-
Cardinal Health Inc.
-
Boston Scientific Corporation
-
Stryker Corporation
-
B. Braun Melsungen Ag
-
Cook Medical Llc
-
Conmed Corporation
-
Medtronic Plc
-
Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd.
-
Terumo Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k49wp7/guidewires_market?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005450/en/