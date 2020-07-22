Log in
Guiding Growth-Focused Businesses, Strategy Partners Group Announces Launch of New Model In Consulting

07/22/2020 | 01:38pm EDT

A partner network of private equity consultants and business leaders announced today the formation of Strategy Partners Group, a groundbreaking strategic consulting firm focused on accelerating deal flow to Equity Firms and supporting strategic initiatives of C-suite executives of mid-size companies. This unique platform of industry experts is comprised of former C-suite executives and operational managers who understand and can support organizational and operational needs, equipping CEOs and Owners with support to develop and solve strategic planning requirements.

Commenting on the announcement, Strategy Partners Group Principal, Kirk Robbins stated, “The vision of our firm began when our team of veteran business leaders saw a tremendous gap in the marketplace, especially within mid-sized companies and private equity firms. Many do not have access to the necessary senior leader resources to quickly act in an integrated way to bear down and guide these organizations to overcome challenges. We’ve come together to fill that gap with a comprehensive offering of resources, with significant strategic operational and financial experience, skillsets, and value enhancing strategies.” Additionally, the firm’s focus in M&A deal transaction support facilitates an increase in the speed of closing Private Equity deals and the launch of post-acquisition integration initiatives.”

As many businesses grapple with the impacts of the economic downturn, Strategy Partners Group provides post-crisis guidance to help leverage opportunities to create and sustain enterprise value. Their multi-discipline team ensures that each client’s strategic initiatives are working in harmony to achieve value growth targets in core business areas.

“Companies are challenged by the extensive changes in the market and they will have to reevaluate their business models and adjust strategic plans to overcome this season of uncertainty,” says Robbins. “Right now is a perfect time for businesses and private equity firms to bring in outside resources to uncover market opportunities and optimize their strategic planning to realize full growth potential.”

About Strategy Partners Group

Strategy Partners Group is a leading consulting organization for C-level Executives of mid-sized companies and Equity Firms. Comprised of former senior executives and managers, Strategy Partners Group can provide resource-constrained companies with time-tested solutions and processes to support and enhance increases in enterprise value.

For more information about Strategy Partners Group, please visit www.strategypg.com.


© Business Wire 2020
