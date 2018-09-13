Guild Mortgage : Launches Secure eClose Solution, Offering More Convenient Lending Experience

Guild
Mortgage, one of the largest independent mortgage lenders in the
U.S., has announced a secure eClose solution powered by Guild’s
proprietary technology and DocuSign.
With Guild’s eClose option, customers can choose to review and sign loan
documents electronically, helping to make their experience more
convenient and efficient.
Guild’s compliance, operations, and technology teams partnered with
DocuSign to create a custom closing experience designed to make the
signing of closing documents easier and less time consuming than a
traditional mortgage closing. The hybrid eClose process enables
customers to sign most loan documents digitally, with a select few
documents signed in ink at closing.
eClose provides enhanced security protections, while reducing paperwork.
Documents are retained in an encrypted electronic envelope and
accessible only upon successful user authentication. Customers have
peace of mind knowing their personal information is protected.
“We are committed to offering our customers a high-tech, high-touch
experience that goes beyond typical digital mortgage options,” said Mary
Ann McGarry, Guild’s president and CEO. “Our eClose option combines
trusted, user-friendly e-signature technology that is already widely
used in the industry and the personal touch Guild is known for in order
to offer a better experience.”
With Guild’s eClose, loan documents can be viewed as soon as they are
released by Guild, empowering customers to review them whenever they
choose, on their computer or mobile device and from the comfort of their
home, work or on-the-go. Customers can close with confidence and ease,
having had more time to review their final loan documents in advance of
closing.
When the customer is comfortable with the terms, Guild’s early sign
option is available on most products and allows them to e-sign the
majority of the documents in advance of closing, shortening their
closing appointment to just minutes.
Lisa
Klika, senior vice president and chief compliance officer at Guild,
emphasized the security and ease of the solution, plus benefits to the
environment.
“In developing this platform, we wanted to provide an easy-to-use,
convenient closing solution that offered enhanced safeguards for
protection and security of customers’ data while also providing them
with the benefit of more time to review their loan documents,” said
Klika. “Our eClose option does both, while cutting down on the amount of
paperwork required – something we are very proud of.”
Klika said that if all of its loans transitioned to the eClose hybrid
solution, Guild would reduce paper consumption and save more than 250
trees per year.
By leveraging DocuSign, Guild was able to create a custom eClosing
experience designed to maximize functionality, ease of use, and
adoption. Guild customers can e-sign from any mobile device with
technology now used by hundreds of millions of people worldwide, while
the system uses a platform already widely adopted by Guild’s settlement
agent and real estate partners nationwide.
“DocuSign pioneered the development of e-signature technology, and today
offers the world’s leading e-signature solution as part of its broader
System of Agreement Platform,” said Georg Gerstenfeld, general manager
and vice president of global real estate solutions at DocuSign. “Guild
Mortgage has leveraged our platform to build an innovative offering to
accelerate the mortgage process and simplify transactions for leading
real estate brokers and settlement agents. Given the millions of real
estate users that DocuSign already has, we’re looking forward to Guild
helping even more.”
A top-10 national lender by purchase loan volume, Guild offers
first-time homebuyers a wide range of loan options and personalized
service. Its loan professionals can serve the needs of any homebuyer,
from helping first-time buyers achieve homeownership, often through
government loan programs, to homebuyers looking to upgrade with a jumbo
loan. Guild also specializes in helping active duty and retired military
personnel to secure VA loans, with 100 percent financing and flexible
qualifying standards. The company is consistently recognized for its
impact in the communities it serves, commitment to customer service,
strength in regulatory compliance, and workplace culture.
About Guild Mortgage
Founded in 1960 when the modern U.S. mortgage industry was just forming, Guild
Mortgage Co. is a nationally recognized independent mortgage
lender offering a wide range of residential mortgage products and local
in-house processing, underwriting, and funding. Its collegial and
entrepreneurial culture enables it to deliver unsurpassed levels of
customer service. Having been through every economic cycle, the company
has grown 15-fold since 2007, and now has more than 4,000 employees and
344 branch and satellite offices in 29 states. Guild’s highly trained
loan professionals are experienced in government-sponsored programs such
as FHA, VA, USDA, low down payment assistance programs, and other
specialized loan programs. The company generated $15.9 billion in loan
volume in 2017, as compared to $1.2 billion in 2007. In addition, Guild
services more than 190,000 loans, which totaled $38.6 billion in 2017.
It has correspondent banking relationships with credit unions and
community banks in 47 states. Guild recently earned the J.D.
Power award for “Highest
in Customer Satisfaction with Primary Mortgage Sales in the U.S.”,
based on results from its 2017 Primary Mortgage Origination Satisfaction
Study℠. (Equal Housing Lender – Company NMLS #3274)
